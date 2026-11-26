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Emulsion Polymer Market

The Business Research Company's Emulsion Polymer Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The emulsion polymer market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising demand across various industries. As applications broaden and technological advancements continue, the market is set for steady expansion through 2030. Below is an in-depth look at the market's size, key drivers, segmentation, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the Emulsion Polymer Market Size

The emulsion polymer market has demonstrated robust expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $38.2 billion in 2025 to $40.86 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by rising demand for water-based coatings, intensifying construction work, growth in packaging manufacturing, increasing textile production, and elevated paper and pulp output.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $52.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the rising popularity of low-VOC coatings and adhesives, higher automotive production levels, greater consumption of flexible packaging, expanding uses of water-based polymers, and increasing demand for specialty polymers with enhanced performance. Key trends shaping this growth involve the development of high-performance emulsion polymers, broader adoption of water-based polymer dispersions, a shift toward low-VOC formulations, the use of specialty polymers for improved adhesion, and innovations aimed at boosting chemical resistance.

Construction Industry Expansion Driving Emulsion Polymer Demand

One of the primary forces propelling the emulsion polymer market is the growth in construction activities. This sector encompasses everything from planning and development to renovation and maintenance across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The rise in urbanization and population growth has intensified the need for new buildings, housing, and infrastructure, directly influencing material demand.

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Emulsion polymers are widely used in construction due to their durability, flexibility, and water-resistant properties, making them ideal for paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. For instance, Eurostat reported a 1.7% increase in construction production in the euro area in June 2025 compared to the previous year, illustrating the sector's ongoing expansion and its positive impact on the emulsion polymer market.

Key Market Segments Leading the Emulsion Polymer Industry

This market analysis categorizes the emulsion polymer industry by several criteria:

1) Product Type: Including Acrylic Emulsions, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Emulsions, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsions, Polyurethane Dispersions, Nitrile Latex, and others.

2) Solid Content Levels: Low, Medium, and High solids variants.

3) End Use Industries: Such as Building and Construction, Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Textile, Paper and Pulp, Consumer Goods, and additional sectors.

Further subcategories break down product types-for example, Acrylic Emulsions are divided into Pure Acrylic, Styrene Acrylic, and Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions; Styrene Butadiene Latex includes Carboxylated and Non-Carboxylated types; and Polyurethane Dispersions are classified as Anionic, Cationic, or Nonionic. This detailed segmentation highlights the diverse applications and tailored formulations within the market.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Emulsion Polymer Market Future

Leading companies are focusing on innovative products like all-acrylic polymer emulsions designed to improve adhesive qualities such as removability, shear strength, and versatility. These water-based dispersions offer pressure-sensitive adhesion with controlled peel, tack, and shear properties that outperform traditional adhesives.

For example, in November 2025, US-based Engineered Polymer Solutions introduced EPS 2157D, an all-acrylic polymer emulsion for removable pressure-sensitive adhesive applications. This product combines moderate peel and tack with high shear strength, allowing for strong adhesion that can be cleanly removed. It also features low foaming and effective performance in protective films, tapes, labels, and masking applications, with a solids content of approximately 52.5% and a glass transition temperature of −40°C.

Asia-Pacific Region Leading Growth in the Emulsion Polymer Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the emulsion polymer market and is expected to maintain its status as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This expansion reflects the region's rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and growing demand across end-use industries.

Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Prominent Players Driving Market Innovation and Expansion

Several major companies stand out as key innovators and market leaders in the emulsion polymer sector. These include BASF SE, Dow Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Arkema SA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, LG Chem Ltd, Syensqo SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, DIC Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, Clariant AG, JSR Corporation, Toagosei Co Ltd, Zeon Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Nouryon Holding BV, Trinseo PLC, Hexion Inc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Synthomer PLC, Allnex GmbH, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Daicel Corporation.

These companies are continuously investing in research and development to introduce new formulations and expand the applications of emulsion polymers worldwide.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Emulsion Polymer Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $52.69 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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