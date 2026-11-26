MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wasje compared 98 dishwashers on sale in the Netherlands: from 39 to 44 dB a quieter model costs no more, and the priciest brand is not the quietest.

- Yannick LeendersNOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dutch appliance comparison site Wasje compared the official EU energy-label noise ratings and current prices of all 98 dishwashers in stock on its site on 26 November 2026. The results contradict a common buying assumption: that a higher price buys a quieter machine.Key findings- Most dishwashers are already quiet. The median model is rated at 42 dB(A), and two in three models are rated at 42 dB(A) or lower.- From 39 to 44 dB, a quieter model costs no more. Median prices were €694 for models rated 39 to 41 dB, €711 for 42 dB and €679 for 43 to 44 dB.- Only the very quietest cost more. The five models rated 38 dB(A) or lower, the top EU noise class, had a median price of €999.- The most expensive brand is not the quietest. Miele had the highest median price (€1,374) and a median rating of 43 dB(A). The median Wisberg model was rated 40 dB(A) at €610. Bosch, Siemens and AEG all had a median of 42 dB(A), at median prices between €756 and €914.- Quiet is affordable. The cheapest model rated 42 dB(A) or lower cost €349."Shoppers often assume a premium price or brand buys a quiet kitchen," said Yannick Leenders of Wasje. "The label data shows the opposite. Check the decibel figure on the energy label, not the brand or the price tag. Between 39 and 44 decibels, you're paying for other things."Why these figures are lower than in many guidesMany English-language guides quote 45 to 50 dB as typical for a dishwasher. EU energy labels state the sound power level measured in the eco programme, which is a different measurement from the sound figures common in US guides. Within the EU label system, the dishwashers on sale in the Netherlands today cluster tightly around 40 to 44 dB(A).MethodologyWasje took the noise rating (dB(A), EU energy label, eco programme) and the lowest current price of all 98 dishwashers in stock on its comparison site on 26 November 2026. Prices currently come from one retailer, Coolblue. Medians were used to limit the effect of outliers; brands with fewer than four models in stock were left out of the brand comparison. Wasje publishes live price-by-noise tables and noise-by-brand tables, updated with every price update, on its quiet dishwasher page.About WasjeWasje is an independent Dutch comparison site for washing machines, dryers, washer-dryers and dishwashers.

Yannick Leenders

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Paying more doesn't buy a quieter dishwasher, Dutch price data shows News Provided By Referred November 26, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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