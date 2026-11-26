Women's Health Programme

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Clear Health Centers Introduces Women's Health Programme Focused on Hormone Evaluation and Naturopathic Care in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clear Health Centers has introduced a dedicated women's health programme at its naturopathic clinic in Salt Lake City. The programme focuses on hormone evaluation, naturopathic medical care, and functional medicine for conditions that standard testing often leaves unaddressed.The programme is open to women at all life stages. This includes those in reproductive years, perimenopause, and post-menopause. Clinical evaluation covers hormone panels, thyroid function, adrenal rhythm, blood sugar regulation, and immune markers.Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, founded and directs Clear Health Centers. He noted that the clinic's patient intake reflects a consistent pattern.""Women routinely arrive having been told their labs are normal,"" Dr. Haskell said. ""A TSH within the reference range does not confirm adequate thyroid function for that patient. Oestrogen and progesterone within statistical norms does not confirm hormonal balance. The programme is built to look further.""One component of the programme is bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. This approach uses hormones that are structurally identical to those the body produces. Bioidentical oestradiol and progesterone carry a safety profile that is documented in peer-reviewed clinical literature. Each patient undergoes comprehensive testing before a treatment plan is developed.The evaluation extends beyond hormone levels. Naturopathic medical care at Clear Health Centers incorporates cortisol rhythm testing, thyroid antibody panels, nutritional assessment, and functional laboratory markers. These are not part of standard screening but affect how patients feel and function.""The goal is resolution, not long-term symptom management,"" Dr. Haskell said. ""Finding what is driving the clinical picture leads to outcomes that are measurable and lasting.""Clear Health Centers also treats hormonal imbalance, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, adrenal dysregulation, polycystic ovary syndrome, and insulin resistance. Additional services include IV nutrient therapy, ultraviolet blood irradiation, chelation, and neural therapy.About Clear Health CentersClear Health Centers is a naturopathic and integrative medicine clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, founded and directs the clinic. Services cover hormone evaluation and treatment, IV nutrient therapy, functional laboratory testing, and naturopathic primary care.Media ContactClear Health CentersSalt Lake City, UtahPhone: 801.875.9292Email:...Website:

Dr. Alexander Haskell

Clear Health Centers

+1 801-875-9292

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Clear Health Centers Introduces Women's Health Programme News Provided By Digital guider November 26, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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