A new Manhattan base and dedicated U.S. revenue leadership will help companies align sales, marketing and technology to grow with confidence.

- Kapil Dev AroraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TransFunnel, a global consultancy firm, today announced the opening of a New York City office and the appointment of Bill Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer. The moves give the company a local presence and dedicated revenue leadership as it brings an effective, predictable approach to growth to more US organizations. The new office, TransFunnel Consulting Inc. located at 1250 Broadway, 36th Floor places the team in the heart of one of the world's leading business and technology markets and closer to the U.S. organizations it serves. Bill Thomas will lead the company's U.S. revenue strategy, including sales, partnerships and client growth.“Opening in New York puts us in the same city as many of the companies we serve, and the ones we want to serve next,” said Kapil Arora, Founder of TransFunnel.“Most businesses don't have a technology shortage. They have an alignment problem: sales, marketing, and technology that don't work together, and revenue that gets lost in the gaps. We use AI to move faster and experienced people to guide every decision, so our clients get results that are effective and predictable. Bill is the right leader to bring that approach to more U.S. companies.”He is leading the expansion alongside Chief Operating Officer Mona Chopra, who has played a central role in shaping TransFunnel's leadership and long-term strategy.Bill Thomas to Lead U.S. Revenue GrowthBill brings 30 years of experience in enterprise sales. At TransFunnel, he will work with U.S. clients to build more predictable revenue growth by aligning go-to-market strategy, revenue operations and technology with their business goals. His focus will be on giving organizations one partner for their end-to-end needs, from strategy and implementation to change management, user adoption and ongoing optimization, this will help teams to turn technology investments into sustained business outcomes.“What drew me to TransFunnel is that it does both the strategy and the hands-on work, and then stays to keep it performing,” said Bill Thomas.“Plenty of firms can tell a company what its revenue engine should look like. Far fewer will configure the CRM, build the integrations, put AI to work inside the workflows, and manage it over time. AI gives teams speed and scale, and experienced people keep it pointed at the right outcomes. That combination is what U.S. revenue teams need right now.”One Partner from Strategy Through ExecutionFor many organizations, buying new technology is the easy part. The harder part is making sales, marketing and technology work as one, keeping data flowing reliably between platforms, and getting teams to use those tools to hit business goals quarter after quarter. TransFunnel closes that gap as a single accountable partner, from the first strategy session through build-out and day-to-day support. Its capabilities focus on five business outcomes:- More predictable revenue growth and better forecasting to support confident planning and growth decisions.- Growth through end-to-end revenue operations (RevOps) and revenue technology (RevTech) that align sales, marketing and technology around shared growth goals.- Successful change adoption through change management helps teams embrace new processes, technologies, and ways of working.- A single source of truth that brings better visibility and insights for data-driven decision-making.- Greater efficiency and productivity through the right combination of AI, automation and human oversight.About TransFunnelTransFunnel helps organizations drive predictable growth by connecting strategy, technology, and revenue teams. Serving clients across 16+ countries, the company has delivered over 3,500 projects for 950+ businesses, helping them increase conversion rates, improve customer retention, streamline operations, and gain better visibility into revenue performance.As a managed intelligence provider, HubSpot Diamond Partner and monday Platinum Partner, TransFunnel enables companies to maximize the value of their technology investments through revenue operations, CRM optimization, AI-enabled transformation, and process automation. Its AI-assisted, human-guided approach combines the speed and scale of AI with continuous optimization, while ensuring expert oversight and accountability for business outcomes.For U.S. organizations, this translates into faster time-to-value, improved operational efficiency, stronger revenue alignment, and sustainable growth backed by a partner that understands both technology and business strategy.

Kapil Dev Arora

Transfunnel Consulting pvt ltd

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TransFunnel Opens in New York, Naming Bill Thomas as CRO to Lead Growth for U.S. Clients News Provided By Transfunnel Consulting pvt ltd November 26, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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