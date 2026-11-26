A staffing company employee reviews their system to find out if they have enough cash to cover payroll for the people that rely on them for payment.

Thin margins and long waits for client payments are straining staffing agencies' ability to keep up with payroll.

- Armando Armendariz, Director of Business Development of Viva CapitalEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading invoice factoring company Viva Capital says staffing agencies are navigating major cash flow gaps as cost pressures increase and payroll demands intensify. Additional details are available in“How Staffing Firms Navigate the Cash Flow Gap,” now live on VivaCF.CASH FLOW GAPS EXPAND FOR STAFFING AGENCIESStaffing companies are facing greater financial pressure, particularly as demand intensifies.> Thin Margins: The average net profit margin for staffing companies sits at just 3.3 percent, leaving little room for savings or fluctuating expenses.> Extended Payment Windows: The average days sales outstanding sits close to 60 days for large staffing firms, with 58 percent of agencies offering net 30 terms.> Frequent Payroll Runs: Despite the lengthy client payment windows, agencies routinely pay talent on a daily or weekly basis, creating extended cash flow gaps.> Growth Increases Strain: As placements increase, working capital faces even greater strain and payroll challenges mount.“Keeping up with payroll is critical,” explains Armando Armendariz, Director of Business Development at Viva Capital.“However, staffing agencies may see several pay cycles pass before receiving client payments, which makes fulfilling payroll difficult.”CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT KEY TO FUNDING PAYROLLArmendariz says that, although industry conditions are unlikely to change in the near future, staffing agencies are protecting payroll and fortifying their businesses with a few key measures.> Rolling Forecasts: Agencies that perform 13-week rolling cash flow forecasts identify shortfalls in advance and can take proactive measures to address them.> Shorter Payment Terms: Those that have shorter payment windows close or minimize the gap.> Automated Billing and Collections: Immediate billing with automated follow-ups and streamlined payment systems allow staffing agencies to accelerate cash flow further.> Payroll Funding: By lining up payroll funding in advance, agencies are better prepared to cope with fluctuating placements, ongoing increased demand, and slower payments.“These conditions have led to a surge in interest in invoice factoring because it lets agencies convert open invoices into cash right away and doesn't add debt to the balance sheet,” Armendariz adds.“And with same-day payroll funding options available, it gives agencies confidence to accept more placements, knowing that their inflows can align much more closely with their outflows.”Those interested in learning more about invoice factoring or who want to request a complimentary quote from Viva Capital may do so by visiting VivaCF.ABOUT VIVAFounded in 1999 in El Paso, Texas, and often regarded as one of the best factoring companies, Viva Capital Funding helps B2B businesses of all types accelerate cash flow through specialized funding solutions like invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, and asset-based lending. Their simple qualification process makes it easy for small and mid-sized companies to secure vital funding, even without credit or time in business. Additional information is available at VivaCF.

Armando Armendariz

Viva Capital Funding

+1 915-615-6664

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Staffing Companies Struggle to Close the Cash Flow Gap News Provided By Viva Capital Funding November 26, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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