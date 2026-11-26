Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Delisting

HHLA terminates stock exchange listing following completion of squeeze-out

26.11.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG HHLA terminates stock exchange listing following completion of squeeze-out Hamburg, 26 November 2026 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is terminating its stock exchange listing. Following the registration of the squeeze-out in the commercial register yesterday, trading in HHLA shares was discontinued. Upon registration of the squeeze-out in the Commercial Register, the shares held by the minority shareholders are transferred by operation of law to Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH) as the majority shareholder. The minority shareholders who have been squeezed out will receive a cash compensation of €21.16 per class A share. The amount of the cash compensation was determined based on statutory provisions and current case law, which takes into account the average price of the class A share over the three months preceding the announcement of the squeeze-out. In addition, an independent business valuation was conducted. The adequacy of the cash compensation was reviewed by a court-appointed auditor. The City of Hamburg will now hold a majority stake of 50.1 % and will manage the company jointly with the MSC Group, which holds a 49.9 % stake, within the framework of the agreed strategic partnership. The end of the stock exchange listing does not result in any changes to HHLA's operating business or legal form. HHLA will continue to focus on the consistent implementation of its strategy: strengthening the performance of its container terminals in Hamburg and expanding its European intermodal network.

Further inquiries

Carolin Flemming, Head of Corporate Communications; Phone +49 (0) 176 3088 4085, E-Mail:...

Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Phone +49 (0)40 3088 3613, E-Mail:...

26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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