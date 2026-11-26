MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 26 (IANS) Elaborate security and administrative arrangements are underway in Mizoram ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's three-day visit to the state from November 28 to attend the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, officials said on Thursday.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Mizoram on November 28 and leave for New Delhi on November 30 after attending the university's convocation ceremony. She has no official engagement scheduled for November 29, which falls on a Sunday, officials said.

Preparations for the high-profile visit gathered momentum with a high-level coordination meeting chaired by Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena. The meeting reviewed various arrangements, including security, protocol, logistics, infrastructure, healthcare services, communication and traffic management.

Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal, MZU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner, and senior police officials responsible for Aizawl district, traffic management and security attended the meeting.

The departments and agencies concerned have been assigned specific responsibilities and directed to implement the necessary arrangements with immediate effect, officials said.

As part of the traffic management measures, Aizawl Superintendent of Police (Traffic) C. Vanlalvena has issued a fresh order modifying certain earlier instructions to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted movement of the President's convoy.

According to the revised directive, street vendors operating along the roadside near the General Post Office (GPO), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Office, ICT/Aizawl Venbuk Kawt and the Tennis Court area will not be permitted to carry out vending activities during the President's visit from November 28 to 30. The vendors operating in these areas have been instructed to temporarily relocate on November 28 (Saturday), in accordance with the arrangements specified in the order.

The traffic restrictions and temporary relocation of street vendors form part of the broader security and logistical measures being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the President's engagements and her safe movement during the visit.

The President's visit to Mizoram, particularly her participation in the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University, is among the major official events scheduled in the mountainous state this month.