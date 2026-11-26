MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday announced an ambitious target of increasing the state's daily milk production from the current 48 lakh litres to one crore litres by 2030, emphasising that the dairy sector would play a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy and empowering women.

Addressing the National Milk Day-2026 celebrations, jointly inaugurated by Samrat Chaudhary and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, the Chief Minister said the Bihar government was committed to making the state self-reliant in milk production and placing it among the country's leading milk-producing states.

He said milk production was an important foundation for farmers' prosperity, rural economic development and women's financial independence.

Highlighting India's achievements in the dairy sector, Samrat said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country's milk production had nearly doubled over the past 12 years.

India currently contributes approximately 25 per cent of global milk production, reflecting the efforts of livestock farmers and people associated with the dairy industry.

To achieve Bihar's production target, the government will strengthen infrastructure related to animal husbandry, dairy development and milk procurement.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gaudhan Yojana, financial assistance is being provided to farmers for purchasing high-quality cows and buffaloes.

The initiative is expected to promote self-employment and increase milk production through improved breeds.

The Chief Minister also praised the performance of the Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation, saying its Sudha brand had established a strong reputation for quality and reliability across the country.

He said Sudha had established a milk processing unit with a capacity of one lakh litres in Assam, while a similar facility would soon be launched in West Bengal.

These initiatives would expand markets for Bihar's dairy producers and generate additional economic opportunities.

He added that traditional Bihari products would also be marketed under the Sudha brand.

Products such as makhana kheer and rabri have already been introduced to consumers, helping promote local products while increasing milk consumption.

Samrat further announced that the government would promote goat rearing alongside cow and buffalo farming.

A target has been set to collect and market one lakh litres of goat milk daily through the Sudha network.

Emphasising women's participation, he said Pashu Sakhis were being trained to provide guidance and assistance to livestock farmers.

The government aims to make one crore women in Bihar Lakhpati Didis by 2030, of whom 50 lakh have already achieved the target.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to promote organic manure production using livestock waste and encourage compressed biogas projects under Bihar's CBG policy.

He said veterinary clinics would be established in every administrative block to ensure better healthcare facilities for livestock.

Describing Samastipur as Bihar's leading milk-producing district, he urged other districts to follow its example.

Union Minister Lalan Singh, State Minister for Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Nand Kishore Ram, Union Department Secretary Nareshpal Gangwar and state department secretary Shirshat Kapil Ashok also addressed the gathering.

During the programme, Samrat Chaudhary and Lalan Singh felicitated the recipients of the Rashtriya Gopal Ratna Puraskar-2026 and released several books.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit also led the recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Senior officials, dairy farmers, representatives of dairy cooperatives from across the country and award recipients attended the event.