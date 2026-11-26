MENAFN - IANS) Moga (Punjab), Nov 26 (IANS) Declaring the record-breaking turnout at the 'Khushhaal Punjab' Maha Rally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government here, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that when intentions“are honest and promises translate into tangible results, people do not need to be mobilised through hollow slogans”.

“From zero electricity bills and over 77,000 government jobs secured without bribes to canal water reaching the tail ends, free healthcare cover of up to Rs 10 lakh and financial assistance for women,” he said,“the government's work has given people a reason to rally behind its vision”.

The gathering, the Chief Minister asserted,“sends an unmistakable political message: Punjab has moved beyond the empty promises of the past and is choosing development, progress and prosperity”.

With the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, the rally also saw CM Mann sounding the poll bugle, thanking the people of Punjab for their overwhelming love and trust.

Addressing the rally, CM Mann said,“Today, I want to speak directly to the people of Punjab about the work we have done and the promises we have fulfilled. Those who ruled this state for decades must also tell the people what they did for Punjab. They had years in power, but the state continued to face problems. Our government is presenting its report card before the people because we believe that a government must be answerable to the public.”

Launching a sharp attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and BJP, the Chief Minister said they have ruled Punjab for years and have taken turns in power.“They blamed one another, made promises and then forgot the people after elections. Now they are coming together because they are worried about the work being done by the Aam Aadmi Party government. The people of Punjab know their history and will not be misled by their new political arrangements.”

Referring to the Akali Dal leadership, he said the people of Punjab know who has been running the Akali Dal and what the party has done during its years in power. Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, and other Akali leaders must answer to the people. The party cannot escape accountability by changing its slogans or making new political arrangements.

Taking a swipe at the party's internal affairs and leadership, CM Mann also referred to other Akali leaders -- Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur, saying,“The people have seen how leaders have been treated and how the party has functioned. Those who could not keep their own house in order are now trying to lecture Punjab.”

Referring to the proposed rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the same Moga ground on December 8, CM Mann said,“The same people who have been criticising one another for years are now preparing to share a platform. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Ashwani Kumar and Tarun Chugh are among those whose politics the people of Punjab have watched closely. They should explain what they have done for Punjab.”

“Whether they belong to the Akali Dal, the Congress or the BJP, the people of Punjab have seen their governments. They had opportunities to work for the state. Today, they are joining hands not because they have suddenly developed love for Punjab, but because they want to stop the work of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The people will give their answer in 2027,” he added.