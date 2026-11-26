(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cancer prevalence, technology advances, and early detection initiatives drive demand for accessible, patient-friendly non-invasive diagnostics. Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Technology, Indication, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 80.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 139.09 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, continued advances in diagnostic technologies, and initiatives from public and private organizations to improve early detection and treatment. Growing demand for accessible, accurate, and patient-friendly cancer screening methods is supporting market expansion. Non-invasive cancer diagnostics allow healthcare providers to screen broader patient populations and identify potential malignancies at earlier stages without complex or painful procedures. Earlier diagnosis can help clinicians make timely treatment decisions, improve patient outcomes, and increase survival rates. Global cancer statistics underscore the need for more effective diagnostic solutions. According to the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were recorded worldwide in 2022. About 53.5 million people were living within five years of receiving a cancer diagnosis during the same period. The worldwide number of new cancer cases is forecast to exceed 35 million by 2050, representing a 77% increase from 2022. Population aging and growth are major contributors to this anticipated rise, alongside established risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, and air pollution. This increasing disease burden is expected to accelerate the adoption of non-invasive cancer diagnostics across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare settings. Technological innovation remains central to market development. Imaging systems, liquid biopsy platforms, immunoassays, molecular testing instruments, and related consumables are helping improve cancer screening, detection, and monitoring. Advances in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), microarrays, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), mammography, and ultrasound are expanding the range of available diagnostic options. Market Segmentation Covered in the Report The report provides revenue forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product, technology, indication, end use, and regional categories.

Product: Instruments and consumables. Instrument categories include pathology-based instruments, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) instruments, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) instruments, microarrays, and imaging instruments. Imaging products include Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), mammography, ultrasound, and other systems. Consumables include kits & reagents.

Technology: Imaging, liquid biopsy, and immunoassay.

Indication: Lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, cervical cancer, skin cancer, thyroid cancer, and other cancer types. End use: Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other healthcare organizations. Regional Market Coverage The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. As healthcare systems prioritize earlier cancer detection and technology developers introduce increasingly precise testing platforms, the global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033. Expanding screening programs, rising awareness, and investment in diagnostic infrastructure are expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers, laboratories, healthcare providers, and research organizations. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $80.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $139.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Technology

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. End Use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. Internal Database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 4. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Pathology-based Instruments

4.4.2.1. Pathology-based Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments

4.4.2.2.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments

4.4.2.3.1. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.4. Microarrays

4.4.2.4.1. Microarrays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Imaging Instruments

4.4.3.1. Imaging Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4.4.3.2.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.3. Computed Tomography (CT)

4.4.3.3.1. Computed Tomography (CT) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.4. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

4.4.3.4.1. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.5. Mammography

4.4.3.5.1. Mammography Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.6. Others (Ultrasound, etc.)

4.4.3.6.1. Others (Ultrasound, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Consumables

4.5.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Kits & Reagents

4.6.1. Kits & Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Imaging

5.4.1. Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Liquid Biopsy

5.5.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Immunoassay

5.6.1. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Indication Business Analysis

6.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2033

6.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Lung Cancer

6.4.1. Lung Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Breast Cancer

6.5.1. Breast Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Colorectal Cancer

6.6.1. Colorectal Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Prostate Cancer

6.7.1. Prostate Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Blood Cancer

6.8.1. Blood Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Liver Cancer

6.9.1. Liver Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Cervical Cancer

6.10.1. Cervical Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Skin Cancer

6.11.1. Skin Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.12. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.)

6.12.1. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2033

7.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals

7.4.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

7.6.1. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

8.4. North America

8.4.1. North America Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. U.S.

8.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.4.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.4.2.4. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Canada

8.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.4.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.4.3.4. Canada Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. Mexico

8.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.4.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.4.4.4. Mexico Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Europe

8.5.1. Europe Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. UK

8.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.5.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.5.2.4. UK Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Germany

8.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.5.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.5.3.4. Germany Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. France

8.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.5.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.5.4.4. France Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Italy

8.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.5.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.5.5.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.5.5.4. Italy Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.6. Spain

8.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.6.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.5.6.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.5.6.4. Spain Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Japan

8.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.6.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.6.2.4. Japan Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. China

8.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.6.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.6.3.4. China Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. India

8.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.6.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.6.4.4. India Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Australia & New Zealand

8.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.5.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.6.5.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.6.5.4. Australia Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.6. South Korea

8.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.6.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.6.6.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.6.6.4. South Korea Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Latin America

8.7.1. Latin America Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. Brazil

8.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.7.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.7.2.4. Brazil Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. Argentina

8.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.7.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.7.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.7.3.4. Argentina Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8. Middle East and Africa

8.8.1. Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.2. South Africa

8.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.8.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.8.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.8.2.4. South Africa Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.3. Saudi Arabia

8.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.8.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.8.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.8.3.4. Saudi Arabia Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.4. UAE

8.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.8.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence

8.8.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework

8.8.4.4. UAE Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. Abbott Laboratories

9.5.1.1. Overview

9.5.1.2. Financial Performance

9.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.2. GE HealthCare

9.5.2.1. Overview

9.5.2.2. Financial Performance

9.5.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.3. Siemens Healthineers AG

9.5.3.1. Overview

9.5.3.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.5.4.1. Overview

9.5.4.2. Financial Performance

9.5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.5. Canon Medical Systems

9.5.5.1. Overview

9.5.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.5.6.1. Overview

9.5.6.2. Financial Performance

9.5.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.7. Illumina, Inc

9.5.7.1. Overview

9.5.7.2. Financial Performance

9.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.8. Guardant Health, Inc.

9.5.8.1. Overview

9.5.8.2. Financial Performance

9.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.5.9.1. Overview

9.5.9.2. Financial Performance

9.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.10. FONAR Corporation

9.5.10.1. Overview

9.5.10.2. Financial Performance

9.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [104]

List of Figures [91]

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc

Guardant Health, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. FONAR Corporation

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