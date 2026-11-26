Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 139.09 Billion As Liquid Biopsy And Imaging Transform Early Detection
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$80.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$139.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Technology
1.2.3. Indication
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 4. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2033
4.2. Product Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Pathology-based Instruments
4.4.2.1. Pathology-based Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments
4.4.2.2.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments
4.4.2.3.1. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.4. Microarrays
4.4.2.4.1. Microarrays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Imaging Instruments
4.4.3.1. Imaging Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
4.4.3.2.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.3. Computed Tomography (CT)
4.4.3.3.1. Computed Tomography (CT) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.4. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
4.4.3.4.1. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.5. Mammography
4.4.3.5.1. Mammography Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.6. Others (Ultrasound, etc.)
4.4.3.6.1. Others (Ultrasound, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Kits & Reagents
4.6.1. Kits & Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2033
5.2. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Imaging
5.4.1. Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Liquid Biopsy
5.5.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Immunoassay
5.6.1. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Indication Business Analysis
6.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2033
6.2. Indication Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Lung Cancer
6.4.1. Lung Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Breast Cancer
6.5.1. Breast Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Colorectal Cancer
6.6.1. Colorectal Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Prostate Cancer
6.7.1. Prostate Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Blood Cancer
6.8.1. Blood Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Liver Cancer
6.9.1. Liver Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Cervical Cancer
6.10.1. Cervical Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Skin Cancer
6.11.1. Skin Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.)
6.12.1. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: End Use Business Analysis
7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2033
7.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals
7.4.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)
7.6.1. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.4. North America
8.4.1. North America Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. U.S.
8.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.4.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.4.2.4. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. Canada
8.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.4.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.4.3.4. Canada Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. Mexico
8.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.4.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.4.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.4.4.4. Mexico Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Europe Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. UK
8.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.5.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.5.2.4. UK Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.3. Germany
8.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.5.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.5.3.4. Germany Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.4. France
8.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.5.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.5.4.4. France Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.5. Italy
8.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.5.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.5.5.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.5.5.4. Italy Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.6. Spain
8.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.6.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.5.6.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.5.6.4. Spain Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.6.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.6.2.4. Japan Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. China
8.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.6.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.6.3.4. China Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. India
8.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.6.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.6.4.4. India Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.5. Australia & New Zealand
8.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.5.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.6.5.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.6.5.4. Australia Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.6. South Korea
8.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.6.6.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.6.6.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.6.6.4. South Korea Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Latin America
8.7.1. Latin America Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Brazil
8.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.7.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.7.2.4. Brazil Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.3. Argentina
8.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.7.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.7.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.7.3.4. Argentina Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8. Middle East and Africa
8.8.1. Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. South Africa
8.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.8.2.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.8.2.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.8.2.4. South Africa Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.3. Saudi Arabia
8.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.8.3.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.8.3.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.8.3.4. Saudi Arabia Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.4. UAE
8.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
8.8.4.2. Type Disease Prevalence
8.8.4.3. Regulatory/ Reimbursement Framework
8.8.4.4. UAE Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Participant Overview
9.2. Company Market Position Analysis
9.3. Company Categorization
9.4. Strategy Mapping
9.5. Company Profiles/Listing
9.5.1. Abbott Laboratories
9.5.1.1. Overview
9.5.1.2. Financial Performance
9.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.2. GE HealthCare
9.5.2.1. Overview
9.5.2.2. Financial Performance
9.5.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.3. Siemens Healthineers AG
9.5.3.1. Overview
9.5.3.2. Financial Performance
9.5.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9.5.4.1. Overview
9.5.4.2. Financial Performance
9.5.4.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.5. Canon Medical Systems
9.5.5.1. Overview
9.5.5.2. Financial Performance
9.5.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
9.5.6.1. Overview
9.5.6.2. Financial Performance
9.5.6.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.7. Illumina, Inc
9.5.7.1. Overview
9.5.7.2. Financial Performance
9.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.8. Guardant Health, Inc.
9.5.8.1. Overview
9.5.8.2. Financial Performance
9.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.5.9.1. Overview
9.5.9.2. Financial Performance
9.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.5.10. FONAR Corporation
9.5.10.1. Overview
9.5.10.2. Financial Performance
9.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [104]
List of Figures [91]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories GE HealthCare Siemens Healthineers AG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Canon Medical Systems F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Illumina, Inc Guardant Health, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. FONAR Corporation
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