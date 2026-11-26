Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lead Type, Technology, Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global closed-loop spinal cord stimulation device market was valued at an estimated USD 310.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 889.29 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.06% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by increasing healthcare adoption of advanced neuromodulation technologies for chronic pain management.

Demand for feedback-driven spinal cord stimulation systems is rising because these devices continuously monitor neural responses and adjust therapy in real time. This approach improves treatment precision, consistency, and personalization compared with conventional stimulation methods. The growing prevalence of chronic back pain, neuropathic pain, post-surgical pain syndromes, and degenerative spinal conditions is expanding the patient population eligible for advanced pain management therapies.

Healthcare providers and patients are also showing greater interest in minimally invasive and non-pharmacological treatment options as efforts to reduce opioid dependence continue. Closed-loop spinal cord stimulation devices address this need by supporting long-term pain relief while limiting instances of under- or over-stimulation. Improvements in intelligent stimulation algorithms, sensing capabilities, implantable device designs, miniaturized components, and rechargeable batteries are further strengthening clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Lower back pain remains a major market driver due to its widespread prevalence and association with aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and degenerative spinal disorders. Many patients continue to experience pain after conventional treatment or spinal surgery, creating sustained demand for therapies capable of delivering consistent relief across different body positions and activity levels.

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome is another important growth area. Patients who experience persistent or recurrent pain following procedures such as laminectomy or spinal fusion often require effective long-term pain management. Closed-loop systems can respond to changes in spinal cord signals and maintain prescribed stimulation levels as patient posture or activity changes, helping address inconsistent therapy delivery associated with traditional systems.

A 2025 NIH study indicated that Failed Back Surgery Syndrome affects approximately 10% to 40% of patients undergoing spinal surgeries. The condition remains a major contributor to chronic pain, functional disability, healthcare utilization, and reduced quality of life. Its substantial clinical and economic burden is expected to support continued adoption of advanced spinal cord stimulation technologies.

Positive clinical evidence and continued product innovation are also increasing physician confidence in closed-loop spinal cord stimulation. Adaptive algorithms and advanced sensing technologies enable more reliable therapy delivery, while longer-lasting batteries and smaller implantable components improve patient convenience. These developments are accelerating adoption across hospitals and specialty clinics.

In July 2025, Saluda Medical announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its EVA sensing technology for the Evoke SmartLoop System. The technology received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in December 2024 and supports real-time spinal cord activity monitoring. EVA analyzes neural response signals to facilitate accurate and consistent therapy delivery. The Evoke SmartLoop System continuously senses and adjusts stimulation based on each patient's evoked compound action potential, helping maintain alignment with prescribed therapy settings.

Report Segmentation

The report forecasts country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends and opportunities across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers lead type, technology, application, end-use, and country.

Lead Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Percutaneous Leads Paddle/Surgical Leads

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



ECAP-Sensing Closed-Loop SCS AI-Adaptive Closed-Loop SCS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Failed Back Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Degenerative Disk Disease

Unsuccessful Disk Surgery Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



U.S.

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Japan Australia

Key Attributes:

