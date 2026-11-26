MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams with insights into precision medicine, biomarker-based testing, companion diagnostics, regional trends, and competition strategies

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Personalized Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personalized diagnostics market was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 13.4 billion in 2026 to USD 30.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 39.9%.

Personalized diagnostics market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, continued advances in genomic and molecular diagnostic technologies, and rising demand for biomarker-based testing. These capabilities support more targeted treatment decisions, strengthen disease risk assessment, and improve the selection and monitoring of therapies.

Additional growth factors include the expanding use of companion diagnostics, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, and higher investment in precision healthcare. Demand is also rising across preventive health screening, personalized nutrition, chronic disease risk assessment, healthy aging, and lifestyle optimization. As healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, wellness companies, and consumers seek more individualized health insights, market participants are expected to pursue product innovation, strategic partnerships, and broader testing portfolios.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue analysis at global, regional, and country levels, together with an assessment of industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The personalized diagnostics market is segmented by testing type, technology, application, end use, and region.

Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Genetic & Nutrigenomic Testing

Microbiome Testing

Metabolic Health Testing

Micronutrient & Deficiency Testing

Food Sensitivity & Intolerance Testing

Hormone Health Testing

Preventive Wellness & Longevity Testing

Epigenetic Age Testing

Telomere Length Analysis

Proteomics-based Aging Biomarkers Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray Technology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Personalized Nutrition

Preventive Health Screening

Weight Management

Healthy Aging & Longevity

Chronic Disease Risk Assessment

Gut Health & Microbiome Analysis

Fitness & Lifestyle Optimization

Pharmacogenomics Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Wellness & Nutrition Companies

Hospitals & Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence for organizations evaluating opportunities in personalized diagnostics. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, regional performance, segment dynamics, competitive positioning, and the trends influencing future demand. The analysis can support investment planning, product development, geographic expansion, partnership strategies, and commercial decision-making.



Detailed assessment of major market segments and geographic regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating market potential

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Actionable recommendations for identifying potential revenue streams Coverage of product innovation and evolving diagnostic technologies

By combining market forecasts with competitive and technology analysis, the report helps healthcare companies, diagnostic providers, investors, and other stakeholders assess the outlook for personalized diagnostics and develop informed strategies for long-term growth.

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Danaher Corporation Abbott

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