Global Personalized Diagnostics Market Outlook Report 2026-2033 Genomics And Precision Medicine Drive 12.2% CAGR Toward $30 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Personalized Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personalized diagnostics market was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 13.4 billion in 2026 to USD 30.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 39.9%.
Personalized diagnostics market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, continued advances in genomic and molecular diagnostic technologies, and rising demand for biomarker-based testing. These capabilities support more targeted treatment decisions, strengthen disease risk assessment, and improve the selection and monitoring of therapies.
Additional growth factors include the expanding use of companion diagnostics, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, and higher investment in precision healthcare. Demand is also rising across preventive health screening, personalized nutrition, chronic disease risk assessment, healthy aging, and lifestyle optimization. As healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, wellness companies, and consumers seek more individualized health insights, market participants are expected to pursue product innovation, strategic partnerships, and broader testing portfolios.
Market Segmentation
The report provides revenue analysis at global, regional, and country levels, together with an assessment of industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The personalized diagnostics market is segmented by testing type, technology, application, end use, and region.
Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Genetic & Nutrigenomic Testing Microbiome Testing Metabolic Health Testing Micronutrient & Deficiency Testing Food Sensitivity & Intolerance Testing Hormone Health Testing Preventive Wellness & Longevity Testing Epigenetic Age Testing Telomere Length Analysis Proteomics-based Aging Biomarkers Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Immunoassays Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Mass Spectrometry Microarray Technology Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Personalized Nutrition Preventive Health Screening Weight Management Healthy Aging & Longevity Chronic Disease Risk Assessment Gut Health & Microbiome Analysis Fitness & Lifestyle Optimization Pharmacogenomics Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Diagnostic Laboratories Wellness & Nutrition Companies Hospitals & Clinics Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait
Strategic Value of the Report
The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence for organizations evaluating opportunities in personalized diagnostics. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, regional performance, segment dynamics, competitive positioning, and the trends influencing future demand. The analysis can support investment planning, product development, geographic expansion, partnership strategies, and commercial decision-making.
- Detailed assessment of major market segments and geographic regions Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating market potential Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities Competitive landscape and market share insights Actionable recommendations for identifying potential revenue streams Coverage of product innovation and evolving diagnostic technologies
By combining market forecasts with competitive and technology analysis, the report helps healthcare companies, diagnostic providers, investors, and other stakeholders assess the outlook for personalized diagnostics and develop informed strategies for long-term growth.
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Illumina, Inc. QIAGEN F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Agilent Technologies Exact Sciences Corporation Guardant Health, Inc. Danaher Corporation Abbott
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