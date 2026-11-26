MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Motor Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global motor insurance market was valued at USD 947.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 974.0 billion in 2026 to USD 1.43 trillion by 2033. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 35.4%.

Expanding vehicle ownership is a primary factor supporting motor insurance market growth. Rising sales and use of passenger cars, two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles are increasing demand for coverage against accidents, theft, vehicle damage, and third-party liabilities. Mandatory motor insurance regulations across numerous countries are also contributing to policy purchases and renewals.

Digitalization is reshaping motor insurance distribution and customer engagement. Insurers are expanding websites and mobile applications that support policy purchases, renewals, claims submissions, policy comparisons, and customer notifications. These digital capabilities improve accessibility, streamline insurance processes, and enable providers to respond to growing consumer demand for convenient online services. Direct sales, embedded / platform partnerships, and aggregators & comparison portals are expected to play an increasingly important role alongside insurance agents / brokers and bancassurance.

Regulatory initiatives are also influencing market development. In the UK, stronger consumer protection requirements are encouraging insurers to improve claims handling, customer support, and policyholder communications. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expects insurers to process claims promptly and fairly while providing appropriate assistance throughout the customer journey. These standards are helping strengthen transparency and consumer confidence in the UK motor insurance market.

Insurance fraud remains a significant market constraint. False or exaggerated claims increase settlement expenses and require insurers to introduce more rigorous verification and fraud detection procedures. Rising claims costs can place upward pressure on motor insurance premiums and affect customer confidence. Continued investment in data analytics, automated claims assessment, and digital risk management will therefore be important for insurers seeking to control losses while maintaining service quality.

Motor Insurance Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The research covers the following categories:

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Third-Party Liability Insurance Comprehensive Coverage

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Insurance Agents / Brokers

Direct Sales

Bancassurance

Embedded / Platform Partnerships Aggregators & Comparison Portals

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicles Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Vehicle Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



New Vehicles Used Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA): UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed motor insurance market analysis across major segments, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting strategic market assessment

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, challenges, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and market share analysis

Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, product innovation, and revenue growth strategies Segment-level and regional analysis for informed business decision-making

The report equips insurers, investors, technology providers, brokers, vehicle manufacturers, and other stakeholders with market intelligence to assess expansion opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning, and develop strategies for the evolving global motor insurance industry.

Companies Featured



State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL

Aviva

Admiral Group plc

ageas

Bajaj General

Generali Central Insurance Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Group

GEICO

Hastings Direct. USAA

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900