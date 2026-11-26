U.S. Medical Spa Market Forecast Report 2026-2033 Revenue To Hit $28.6 Billion As Non-Invasive Aesthetics And Wellness Tourism Drive A 15.6% CAGR
The U.S. medical spa market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 28.6 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% from 2026 to 2033. The Southeast led the market in 2025, accounting for 27.8% of total revenue.
Market expansion is supported by increasing consumer awareness of self-care & anti-aging services, continued growth in wellness tourism, and rising demand for aesthetic procedures. Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, hair removal, and body shaping & contouring are among the services attracting a broader customer base. Interest in non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is also strengthening demand by offering consumers a wider range of treatment options aligned with personal appearance and wellness goals.
The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates the latest U.S. medical spa market trends across key sub-segments. Covering historical and forecast data from 2021 to 2033, the analysis examines the market by service, gender, age group, service provider, state, and region. These insights support strategic planning, market assessment, competitive benchmarking, and the identification of potential revenue opportunities.
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- Facial Treatment Body Shaping & Contouring Hair Removal Scar Revision Tattoo Removal Other Services
Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- Male Female
Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- Adolescent Adult Geriatric
Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- Single Ownership Group Ownership Free-standing Medical Practice Associated Spas
States Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- California Florida Texas New York
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)
- West Southeast Southwest Midwest Northeast
The geographic analysis highlights regional differences in consumer demand, service availability, business expansion, and revenue generation. Detailed coverage of California, Florida, Texas, and New York offers additional visibility into several influential state markets, while the regional assessment includes the West, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and Northeast. The Southeast's leading revenue share in 2025 demonstrates the region's importance to current market development and future investment strategies.
Key Benefits of the Report
- Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth potential, and emerging opportunities across major services, customer groups, provider types, states, and regions. Competitive intelligence: Review the presence and positioning of key industry participants to support benchmarking and competition strategy. Market forecasts: Evaluate revenue projections and segment-level outlooks to inform business planning, investment decisions, and market entry strategies. Trend analysis: Identify the factors influencing demand for aesthetic treatments, self-care & anti-aging services, and wellness-focused experiences. Actionable insights: Use market intelligence to uncover revenue opportunities, prioritize target segments, and guide strategic decision-making. Innovation tracking: Monitor product and service developments that may influence customer preferences and the competitive landscape.
The report is designed for medical spa operators, healthcare organizations, investors, service providers, product manufacturers, and other stakeholders seeking reliable U.S. medical spa market intelligence. By combining revenue forecasts, segmentation analysis, regional insights, competitive assessment, and innovation tracking, it provides a focused resource for evaluating market conditions and preparing for growth through 2033.
Companies Featured
- Chic La Vie Med Spa Allure Medspa Biovital MedSpa LLC Innovative MedSpa BodyLase med spa Urban Medspa & Weight Loss Center Charlotte Elements Massage Portrait Care Evolve Med Spa Elase Med Spa
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