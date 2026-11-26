MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeerValley has announced a limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional offer for U.S. shoppers on its DeerValley DV-1S0442-V3 Smart Toilet with All-Season Adaptive Comfort and Rotating Foam Shield in White. Running from November 19 through December 6, 2026, the promotion offers the smart toilet for $563.55 with promo code BFCMS15, representing an advertised discount of 55% off the regular price.









Designed for everyday residential use, the DV-1S0442-V3 combines automated comfort features with practical functions intended to support bathroom hygiene and convenience. Its integrated water tank and pump, automatic dual-flush system, and hands-free controls are designed to simplify everyday bathroom routines. The toilet measures 27.91 × 15.94 × 19.17 inches and weighs 97 lb, with a seat height of 17.32 inches and an 11.81-inch rough-in.

All-Season Adaptive Comfort. The DV-1S0442-V3 offers an all-season adaptive comfort system designed to automatically adjust water, heated-seat, and warm-air dryer temperatures based on seasonal conditions. This approach is intended to provide a more consistent level of comfort throughout the year, whether during colder winter months or warmer summer seasons. Individual temperature settings are also available, allowing users to make adjustments according to their personal preferences rather than relying entirely on automatic settings.









Rotating Foam Shield for Easier Everyday Upkeep. The smart toilet incorporates a rotating foam shield system alongside bowl pre-wetting to support easier day-to-day bathroom maintenance. It creates a protective layer of foam across the water surface, helping reduce splashes, odors, and residue buildup during regular use. This additional barrier is designed to help keep the toilet bowl cleaner between routine household cleanings.

Supporting hygiene-focused features include a self-cleaning nozzle, dual water filtration, and automatic deodorization. Together, these functions provide additional convenience for households looking to maintain a fresher bathroom environment without adding unnecessary steps to their daily routines.

Personalized Bidet Care. The DV-1S0442-V3 also incorporates sensor-based automation designed to make everyday bathroom use more convenient. Its automatic lid opens and closes through sensor activation, while automatic flushing and foot-sensor operation help reduce the need for manual contact. Users can also access different functions through the included 2.4G remote control or side knob, providing alternative ways to adjust the toilet's settings.









For personalized cleansing, the built-in bidet system provides instant warm water with front, rear, oscillating, and bubble cleansing modes. Users can adjust water temperature, pressure, and nozzle position to suit their individual preferences. The heated seat and warm-air dryer add further comfort, making the toilet suitable for different household routines and personal needs.









Integrated Tank and Pump Design. The DV-1S0442-V3 integrates a built-in water tank and pump with an automatic dual-flush system to support consistent residential flushing performance. Its integrated design combines the main flushing components within the toilet, while the dual-flush function provides different flushing options for everyday use. This design supports practical operation while offering a water-conscious approach to household bathroom use, without relying on unverified water-saving claims.

Additional features include an LED temperature display, built-in nightlight, and emergency flushing functionality during power outages. The emergency flush function requires separately purchased batteries, providing an additional option for households preparing for unexpected power interruptions.

2026 Black Friday Promotional Details

During DeerValley's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, the DV-1S0442-V3 Smart Toilet is offered for $563.55 with promo code BFCMS15, reflecting an advertised 55% discount on the regular price. The offer is valid from November 19 through December 6, 2026.



Product: DeerValley DV-1S0442-V3 Smart Toilet with All-Season Adaptive Comfort and Rotating Foam Shield (White)

Promotional Price: $563.55 (55% off)

Promo Code: BFCMS15

Campaign Dates: November 19 – December 6, 2026 Warranty: 2-year warranty, subject to the official warranty policy.

For more information about the product and the promotional offer, visit the official DeerValley DV-1S0442-V3 Smart Toilet product page.

CONTACT: Sean He,...