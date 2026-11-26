MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airport Stands Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global airport stands equipment market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 7.2 billion in 2026 to USD 11.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained investment in airport expansion, terminal modernization, and airside infrastructure.

North America led the global airport stands equipment market in 2025, accounting for 31.5% of total revenue. The region's strong position reflects continued airport improvement programs, rising aircraft movements, and investment in infrastructure designed to enhance gate capacity, aircraft servicing, and operational efficiency.

Growth across commercial aviation, air cargo operations, and aircraft fleets is increasing demand for reliable airport stands equipment. Airports are prioritizing systems that support faster aircraft turnaround, improve service consistency, and strengthen operational reliability. These requirements are driving the adoption of passenger boarding bridges, ground power units, Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units, Visual Docking Guidance Systems (VDGS), and other specialized equipment.

The need to optimize aircraft parking and reduce apron congestion is also influencing market development. Airport operators are expanding remote stand operations and constructing additional contact gates to manage higher passenger and cargo volumes. As a result, demand is rising for advanced stand guidance, docking, power, climate control, and safety systems across both new airport projects and upgrades to existing facilities.

Airport Stands Equipment Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market forecasts are organized by application, installation type, equipment, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Commercial Passenger Airports

Cargo Airports Military & General Aviation Airports

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Fixed Airport Stand Equipment Mobile Airport Stand Equipment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Passenger Boarding Bridges

Ground Power Units

Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) Units

Visual Docking Guidance Systems (VDGS) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive assessment, product development, and market-entry strategies. It examines major growth drivers, emerging trends, regional performance, segment revenue potential, and the market presence of key participants.



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate market performance across major applications, equipment categories, installation types, regions, and countries.

Competitive landscape: Assess key market participants, competitive positioning, and market share dynamics.

Growth opportunities: Identify opportunities arising from terminal upgrades, new airport construction, fleet expansion, and increasing aircraft movements.

Market forecasts: Review segment and regional revenue projections through 2033 to support long-term planning.

Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to identify revenue opportunities and guide strategic business decisions. Product innovation: Monitor equipment developments and evolving airport requirements to strengthen competitive positioning.

With airport operators focused on capacity expansion, reduced congestion, improved aircraft turnaround, and safer stand operations, the airport stands equipment market is positioned for steady growth through 2033. Suppliers offering dependable, efficient, and adaptable equipment are expected to benefit from infrastructure investment across developed and emerging aviation markets.

Companies Featured



TK Elevator GmbH

Oshkosh AeroTech

ADELTE Group S.L

CIMC Tianda Holdings Company Limited

ADB SAFEGATE

Cavotec SA

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

ITW GSE

Guinault SA

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Aviramp Ltd.

TIPS d.o.o.

Aerospace Jetbridge Inc.

Hubner GmbH & Co. KG - Airport Solutions Dedienne Aerospace

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