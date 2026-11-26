MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unpowered Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global unpowered ground support equipment market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.4 billion in 2026 to USD 7.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a 48.3% revenue share in 2025, supported by extensive airport infrastructure, high aircraft traffic, established ground-handling networks, and continued investment in aviation operations.

Market growth is being driven by rising air passenger traffic, airport expansion and modernization projects, and increasing demand for efficient aircraft turnaround operations. Airports, airlines, cargo terminal operators, maintenance facilities, and specialized service providers are investing in durable, lightweight, and low-maintenance equipment to improve productivity, strengthen worker safety, and reduce long-term operating costs.

The replacement of aging airport ground support fleets is also creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers. Expansion among low-cost carriers and the growing outsourcing of ground-handling services are increasing demand for baggage carts, cargo dollies, passenger stairs, maintenance platforms, and other unpowered equipment. These products support faster aircraft servicing, improve equipment availability, and help operators manage apron activities across commercial, regional, and secondary airports.

Airport capacity optimization remains an important market trend as operators seek to accommodate higher aircraft movement without significantly increasing operating expenses. Expanding fleets of flexible unpowered equipment allows ground-handling companies to respond to changing schedules, varying aircraft types, and cargo volumes while maintaining reliable operations in diverse airport environments.

Stronger aviation safety requirements and workplace ergonomics standards are influencing product development. Manufacturers are introducing enhanced braking systems, modular structures, corrosion-resistant materials, and ergonomic handling features. These improvements help reduce equipment wear, support regulatory compliance, protect operators, extend service life, and maintain dependable performance under demanding conditions.

Growth in air cargo logistics, cross-border e-commerce, and specialized freight transportation is further strengthening demand for unpowered cargo-handling equipment. Investment in cargo terminals, logistics hubs, and aircraft maintenance facilities is supporting the deployment of container dollies, pallet dollies, dangerous goods carts, and non-powered handling systems. These solutions improve cargo movement, operational reliability, and service capacity for airports, airlines, express logistics companies, and third-party ground service providers.

Market segmentation covered by the report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines technological and commercial trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Baggage Carts

Cargo Dollies

Container Dollies

Aircraft Towbars

Passenger Stairs

Pallet Dollies

Water Service Trailer

Dangerous Goods Carts

Ramp Ladders

Slave Pallets Others

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021- 2033)



Service Provider Owned

Airline Owned Airport Owned

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: U.K., Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key benefits of the report



Comprehensive analysis of the unpowered ground support equipment market across major products, ownership models, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making

Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging trends, product innovation, and evolving customer requirements

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning of key participants Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams, evaluate regional opportunities, and strengthen business strategies

The report equips manufacturers, airport operators, airlines, investors, cargo companies, and ground-handling service providers with market intelligence for evaluating demand, prioritizing product development, assessing competitive conditions, and planning expansion in the global aviation support equipment industry.

Companies Featured



TLD

Mallaghan Group Ltd.

Blumenbecker Group

SACO Airport Equipment

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Timsan GSE

PINON-AEROTEC

KNOTT spol. s r.o.

Wilcox GSE TBD Owen Holland Ltd

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