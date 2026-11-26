MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI-enabled Clinical Laboratory Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global AI-enabled clinical laboratory analyzer market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.6 billion in 2026 to USD 18.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing integration of artificial intelligence into automated laboratory workflows. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 41.2% in 2025.

Clinical laboratories are increasingly adopting AI-enabled analyzers to automate sample processing, result interpretation, workflow prioritization, quality monitoring, and instrument management. Integrating artificial intelligence with laboratory automation reduces repetitive manual tasks, improves operational efficiency, minimizes processing errors, and supports faster turnaround times in high-volume diagnostic environments.

Market expansion is also supported by rising diagnostic testing volumes, increasing demand for accurate and timely results, and the need to optimize laboratory resources. Hospitals, independent diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, and research institutions are investing in advanced analyzer platforms to enhance productivity and strengthen clinical decision-making. AI-enabled systems can also support more consistent quality control, predictive maintenance, and efficient management of complex testing workflows.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments across product, application, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Immunoassay Analyzers

Hematology Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Analyzers

Microbiology Analyzers

Coagulation Analyzers Urinalysis Analyzers

These product categories address a broad range of clinical testing requirements. Continued innovation in analyzer software, data integration, automation, and result interpretation is expected to support adoption across both centralized and specialized laboratory settings.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Chronic Disease Diagnostics Other Clinical Diagnostics

Demand across these applications is being influenced by the growing burden of infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic conditions. AI-enabled clinical laboratory analyzers can help laboratories manage expanding test volumes while maintaining accuracy, consistency, and operational control.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals & Clinics

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals and clinics represent an important end-use segment due to the need for rapid testing and integrated diagnostic services. Independent and reference laboratories are also adopting automated technologies to improve throughput, standardize processes, and manage large sample volumes. Academic and research institutions contribute to market development through clinical studies, technology validation, and diagnostic innovation.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America's market leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong laboratory automation adoption, and continued investment in artificial intelligence for diagnostics. Asia Pacific is expected to present significant opportunities as healthcare systems expand diagnostic capacity and modernize laboratory operations. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also advancing through investments in clinical testing infrastructure and digital health technologies.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major products, applications, end users, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts through 2033

Assessment of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Strategic insights to support investment planning, market entry, and business development Evaluation of product innovation and evolving laboratory automation capabilities

The report equips healthcare companies, diagnostic technology providers, investors, and laboratory operators with actionable market intelligence. Its analysis supports informed decision-making, identification of new revenue opportunities, competitive positioning, and long-term planning in the global AI-enabled clinical laboratory analyzer market.

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Diagnostics)

Sysmex Corporation

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. HORIBA Ltd.

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