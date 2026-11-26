MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electromyography Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global electromyography devices market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 2.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, access to neurological testing, and the adoption of advanced electromyography systems.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of neuromuscular and peripheral nerve disorders, including diabetic neuropathy, carpal tunnel syndrome, radiculopathy, myopathies, and motor neuron diseases. Electromyography and nerve conduction studies are increasingly used to assess nerve and muscle function, localize peripheral nerve damage, determine disease severity, and differentiate between neurological and muscular conditions.

Demand for electromyography devices is also increasing across neurological diagnosis, intraoperative nerve monitoring, physical rehabilitation, sports medicine, biomechanics, prosthetics, and human movement analysis. This broader clinical adoption is creating opportunities for manufacturers of diagnostic systems, electrodes, sensors, accessories, and specialized software.

In March 2025, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine identified EMG and nerve-conduction studies as electrodiagnostic tests for evaluating a wide range of neurological and neuromuscular conditions. Its recommended policy includes diagnostic indications and ICD-10-CM diagnoses for needle EMG and nerve conduction studies. The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke also continues to recognize EMG and NCS as important diagnostic procedures. Its neurological diagnostic testing resource was updated in March 2026, reinforcing the role of electrodiagnostic testing in current neurological practice.

Technological innovation remains a major electromyography devices market trend. Wireless, portable, high-density, multi-channel, and multimodal systems are improving signal quality, mobility, and clinical flexibility. Noraxon's Ultium EMG, for example, supports sampling rates of up to 4,000 Hz, integrated inertial measurement units, real-time synchronization, and wireless data transmission. These capabilities enable clinicians and researchers to assess muscle activity and movement simultaneously.

Digital software, automated signal processing, mobile connectivity, and EMG-triggered rehabilitation technologies are further extending the use of electromyography beyond conventional diagnostics. The FDA recognizes EMG-triggered powered exercise equipment for muscle re-education and rehabilitation. Its updated recognition of IEC 60601-2-40 (2024 edition) also supports the continued standardization of electromyograph and evoked-response equipment.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends across the following segments from 2021 to 2033:



Product: Hardware & Systems, Stationary / Standalone EMG Systems, Portable / Handheld EMG Systems, Wearable & Wireless EMG Patches, Integrated Systems (EMG-EEG / EMG-EP / EMG-IONM), Electrodes & Sensors, Accessories, and Software.

Technology: Surface EMG, Intramuscular / Needle EMG (iEMG), High-Density EMG (HD-EMG), and Wireless / Wearable EMG.

Clinical Application: Neuromuscular Disorder Diagnosis, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM), Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Prosthetics & Human Movement Analysis, and Research & Academia. End Use: Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neurology & Electrodiagnostic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Academic & Research Institutions, and Home Healthcare & Remote Monitoring.

Regional Market Coverage

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed electromyography devices market estimates and forecasts through 2033.

Analysis of major growth drivers, emerging technologies, and future industry trends.

Regional and segment-level revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competitive landscape insights and market presence analysis of key participants.

Coverage of product innovation and potential revenue opportunities. Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, and strategic decision-making.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the electromyography devices market, helping healthcare companies, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate competitive conditions and identify opportunities across diagnostics, rehabilitation, remote monitoring, and advanced muscle analysis.

Companies Featured



Natus Medical Incorporated (ArchiMed)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Neurosoft LLC

Noraxon

Delsys

Cometa srl

Artinis Medical Systems

Biometrics Ltd

EB Neuro S.p.A. (Hanix Group) Allengers

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