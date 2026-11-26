MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeerValley is offering 54% off its DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet as part of its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. Available for $555.05 with promo code BFCMS15 from November 19 through December 6, the smart toilet combines hands-free operation, Foam Shield Technology, personalized bidet cleansing, and heated-seat comfort to bring greater convenience to everyday bathroom routines.









Its 17.12-inch seat height is designed to support a more comfortable, natural sitting and standing position for everyday users.

The DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 combines thoughtful engineering with several features focused on improving everyday bathroom hygiene. It includes a UV nozzle feature as part of its additional hygiene-focused design, offering another option for users who prioritize bathroom cleanliness.









The toilet also incorporates sensor-activated automatic lid opening, automatic flushing, and convenient foot-sensor operation to help reduce manual contact during daily use. Consistent flushing is supported by a built-in tank and booster pump, complemented by an intelligent dual-flush function.

Together, these hands-free features offer a more convenient bathroom experience while reducing the need for users to touch frequently used surfaces. With its Black Friday promotion, the DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet also makes a range of premium smart toilet features more accessible to American households.









DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Foam-Shield Hygiene Convenience

Splashback is a common concern with traditional toilets. DeerValley's DV-1S0360-V3 addresses this issue with its Foam Shield Technology, which creates a protective layer of foam across the water surface before use.

This foam layer helps reduce water splashback while also helping minimize odors and limit stain buildup inside the bowl. The protective foam layer is designed to support a cleaner and fresher bathroom experience.

For households looking for practical ways to maintain bathroom cleanliness, this feature adds another layer of convenience to everyday toilet use.

Adjustable Seasonal Bidet Comfort for Different Users

Toilet paper is a familiar part of everyday bathroom routines, but some users prefer additional cleansing options. The DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet features a customizable bidet system and built-in warm-air dryer, offering an alternative approach to personal hygiene.

Users can adjust the nozzle position, water pressure, and water temperature to suit their individual preferences. The adjustable settings provide a personalized cleansing experience for different users, while the warm-air dryer offers added convenience after washing.

These functions can be controlled using the included remote control, allowing users to customize their experience without manually adjusting the toilet. With adjustable water temperature and pressure, the bidet system is designed to provide consistent comfort throughout the year.

Heated Seat for All Seasons

Sitting on a cold toilet seat during a winter morning can be uncomfortable. To address this everyday concern, the DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 features an adjustable heated seat designed to provide additional comfort throughout the changing seasons.

Its seasonal temperature-sensing feature supports a more comfortable experience as temperatures change, while users can adjust the heated seat to suit their preferences. An integrated LED display makes it easier for users to check the toilet's settings.

The toilet also features ambient lighting to help improve visibility during nighttime bathroom visits. Combined with its adjustable bidet functions and heated seat, these features make the DV-1S0360-V3 a practical option for households looking to bring additional comfort and smart functionality into their bathrooms.

American families looking for a bathroom upgrade with a combination of smart features, everyday comfort, and accessible pricing can explore the DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet through the official manufacturer's website.









DeerValley's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer is available through December 6, 2026. Shoppers can purchase the DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet for $555.05 with promo code BFCMS15 through the official DeerValley website.

For more product information and to take advantage of the promotion, visit the official DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet product page.

About DeerValley

Founded in 2019, DeerValley is a designer of bathroom and kitchen products that bring modern comfort, functionality, and smart home innovations into everyday households. Its products combine practical design with accessible pricing. DeerValley offers a comprehensive catalog of smart bidet toilets, ceramic toilets, bathroom basins, faucets, and farmhouse kitchen sinks designed to enhance the everyday home experience.

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