Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report by Test Types, Product, Application, Technology, End User, Cities and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 2.91 billion in 2025 to US$ 4.34 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.53% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by increasing demand for early disease detection, a rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, laboratory modernization, and wider adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Italy's aging population is a major contributor to demand for diagnostic testing. Nearly 25% of the country's population is estimated to be aged 65 or older, increasing the need for regular screening and monitoring of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, respiratory conditions, and kidney disease. Preventive healthcare priorities across the public and private sectors are also encouraging investment in diagnostic services, laboratory equipment, and automated testing platforms.

Aging Population and Regional Diagnostic Demand

Trieste has the highest estimated share of residents aged 65 and older at 28.40%, followed by Genoa at 27.80%, Florence at 26.50%, Bologna at 25.90%, and Venice at 25.70%. Turin, Milan, Rome, Verona, and Palermo also have substantial elderly populations, creating sustained demand for chronic disease monitoring and age-related healthcare services.

Milan, Rome, Naples, Turin, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Venice, Palermo, and Verona are among the cities associated with a high burden of age-related diseases. Cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disease, dementia, and other neurological disorders are increasing testing requirements across hospitals, laboratories, specialist centers, and home care settings.

Key Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers



Government investment and screening programs: National initiatives for cancer, infectious disease, and genetic condition screening are supporting higher diagnostic test volumes. The Italian Senate's approval of the 2025 budget package in December 2024, including tax incentives for innovative antibiotics and the Fund for Innovative Medicines, reflects continued emphasis on healthcare innovation.

Laboratory automation: Hospitals and clinical laboratories are investing in high-throughput instruments that improve accuracy, processing speed, workflow efficiency, and testing capacity. Integration with Laboratory Information Management Systems is becoming increasingly important for operational performance and patient data management.

Molecular diagnostics: PCR, next-generation sequencing, multiplex testing, and other molecular technologies are gaining importance in oncology, infectious disease testing, genetic analysis, and personalized medicine.

Decentralized testing: Rapid and point-of-care diagnostics are expanding across clinics, hospitals, and home care environments. Demand remains strong for infectious disease testing, pregnancy testing, chronic disease monitoring, and preventive screening. Healthcare digitization: Digital pathology, artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic systems, and connected laboratory platforms are improving clinical workflows and supporting more efficient decision-making.

Market Opportunities by Technology and Application

ELISA & CLIA technologies represent important segments of the Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics market, supported by their use in infectious disease, hormone, autoimmune disease, and cancer testing. Italian laboratories are adopting automated CLIA platforms to increase testing capacity, accelerate processing, and reduce operational errors. In August 2022, DIESSE Diagnostica Senese collaborated with Grifols to provide Promonitor biological drug monitoring kits through point-of-care and ELISA microplate technology-based systems.

The rapid test market is expected to benefit from demand for convenient and timely results. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated awareness and adoption of rapid diagnostics, while Italy's expanding elderly population and growing interest in home healthcare continue to support market development.

Clinical chemistry remains a significant technology segment, with glucose, electrolyte, liver function, kidney function, and metabolic testing widely used for disease diagnosis and monitoring. Automated clinical chemistry analyzers are increasingly preferred for their ability to process large testing volumes while improving precision and turnaround times.

Infectious disease diagnostics will remain central to Italy's public health strategy. Molecular assays, antigen-based tests, syndromic panels, and multiplex diagnostics support the detection and surveillance of COVID-19, influenza, HIV, hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases, and other infections.

Regional Market Outlook

Rome's market is supported by its extensive hospital network, diagnostic centers, research institutions, and demand for testing related to cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, and genetic conditions. Milan remains one of Italy's most advanced diagnostic markets due to its biotechnology sector, medical research ecosystem, and adoption of molecular diagnostics, automation, digital pathology, biomarkers, and genetic testing.

Naples is recording steady growth as healthcare investment, preventive care awareness, and access to diagnostic services improve. Demand is rising for blood testing, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and clinical chemistry. Turin is also advancing through collaboration among healthcare providers, research organizations, and biotechnology companies, with increasing investment in molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, genetic testing, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Market Challenges

Regional disparities remain a significant constraint. Northern Italy generally has more advanced laboratories, stronger healthcare infrastructure, and broader access to sophisticated diagnostic technologies than several southern regions. Differences in funding, equipment, staffing, and laboratory capacity can affect early diagnosis and the consistency of patient care.

Cost and reimbursement limitations may also slow the adoption of specialized testing, molecular diagnostics, and automated platforms. Lengthy or uncertain reimbursement processes can restrict investment by hospitals and laboratories, particularly when new diagnostic products receive only partial coverage. Addressing these barriers will be important for expanding equitable access to advanced testing across Italy.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes the Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics market by test type, product, application, technology, end user, and city. Test types include ELISA & CLIA, PCR, Rapid Test, Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA), In Situ Hybridization, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Sequencing, Colorimetric Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), and Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology.

Product coverage includes services, instruments, and reagents. Applications include infectious disease, diabetes, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, and drug testing. Technology segments include immunoassay, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics/genetics, hematology, microbiology, and coagulation. End users include hospitals, laboratories, home care providers, and other healthcare settings.

Geographic analysis covers Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Bari, Catania, and other Italian cities. The competitive assessment includes company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Companies



Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Sysmex Corporation

Sources referenced in the report include ISTAT Italy Demographic Data, Statista, the Population Ageing in Italian Municipalities Study, and the OECD Italy Health Profile 2025.

Key Attributes:

