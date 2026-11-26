MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Luxury MICE Hotels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global luxury MICE hotels market was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 25.3 billion in 2026 to USD 37.4 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 44.5% revenue share in 2025, supported by strong corporate travel activity, advanced hospitality infrastructure, and sustained demand for premium business events.

Market growth is being driven by the recovery of corporate travel and a shift toward higher-value, experience-led business trips. Companies are placing greater strategic importance on face-to-face engagement, creating stronger demand for premium accommodation, sophisticated meeting facilities, destination-based programs, and tailored event services. Cvent reported that 63% of planners in 2025 considered events more valuable than before the pandemic, reinforcing the role of in-person meetings in commercial growth and relationship development.

Luxury hotels are benefiting from higher-spend corporate meetings and incentive programs that generate revenue across guestrooms, meeting spaces, food and beverage services, and curated experiences. Demand is increasingly focused on distinctive venues, flexible event formats, customized proposals, and responsive service rather than standardized packages. This shift gives luxury properties additional opportunities to differentiate through personalization, service quality, and integrated event capabilities.

Technology-enabled sourcing is also transforming luxury hotel bookings. According to Cvent's 2025 European sourcing study, 54% of planners were using AI during venue sourcing. At the same time, 93% indicated a willingness to pay more when booking hotels or venues where they had trusted staff relationships. These findings highlight the value of combining digital responsiveness with personalized service, immersive venue visualization, efficient request for proposal management, and faster booking conversion.

The sustained return of in-person business events remains a central market driver. A 2025 Global Cvent Travel Managers Report found that 75% of global travel managers expected business travel volumes to rise. Among respondents, 43% identified customer acquisition and 42% cited networking as important reasons for conducting meetings in person. This momentum is supporting activity across corporate meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and incentive travel programs.

Measurable sourcing activity further demonstrates the market's recovery. Cvent recorded USD 16.5 billion in MICE business sourced through its Supplier Network in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Digital platforms are making venue discovery, supplier comparison, proposal submission, and booking management more efficient, while businesses increasingly view events as measurable revenue and engagement channels.

Destination-level investment in MICE infrastructure, sustainability capabilities, and luxury hospitality is expanding the global pipeline of event-ready locations. Hotels that combine premium facilities, customized experiences, strong sustainability credentials, and seamless digital tools are well positioned to capture high-value group demand.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by hotel type, event type, meeting size, event theme, booking mode, and region.



Hotel type: 5-Star Luxury Hotels and Ultra-Luxury Hotels

Event type: Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions

Meeting size: Groups ranging from 0 to 50 attendees through 3000 & Above

Event theme: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Scientific & Academic Research (STM), Technology & Digital Innovation, Finance, Investment & Banking, Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial Technologies, Trade & Industry Exhibitions, and Others Booking mode: Direct Booking, Online Travel Agents and Agencies (OTAs), Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Travel Management Companies (TMCs), and Others

Regional coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, and South Africa.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed market analysis across major regions and industry segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment

Evaluation of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence insights

Actionable intelligence for investment, expansion, and revenue planning Analysis of innovation and strategic developments shaping the luxury MICE hotels market

Companies Featured



Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Auberge Resorts, LLC

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts Pte. Ltd.

Rosewood Hotel Group

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

The Peninsula Hotels

Fairmont Hotels Limited

Hyatt Corporation

The Luxury Collection Preferred Travel Group

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