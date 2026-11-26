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Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Market

The Business Research Company's Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The electrostatic dissipative powder coatings market has witnessed significant development over recent years, driven by evolving industrial needs and technological advancements. This sector is becoming increasingly vital due to its role in protecting sensitive electronics and industrial components from static-related damage. Let's explore the market's growth, the key factors influencing it, prominent players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Market Size and Growth Trajectory

In recent years, the electrostatic dissipative powder coatings market has seen steady expansion. From a market value of $0.5 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $0.53 billion by 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upward momentum during the past period has been propelled by growing needs for electrostatic discharge protection, expansion in electronics manufacturing, increased industrial equipment production, a surge in powder coating adoption, and demand for durable surface protections.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued robust growth, projected to reach $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. The forecasted expansion is linked to rising production of electronic components, the growing use of static-control materials in controlled environments like cleanrooms, and the increasing manufacture of electric vehicle parts. Additionally, demand for advanced industrial coatings and eco-friendly powder coating technologies is driving the market forward. Key trends expected to influence growth include a greater need for low-resistance electrostatic dissipative coatings, wider adoption of carbon-based conductive additives, enhanced durability coatings for industrial uses, innovations in chemical and moisture-resistant coatings, and low-temperature curing technologies.

The Influence of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Market Growth

One of the strongest forces pushing this market forward is the rising uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, which are powered fully or partially by electric motors using rechargeable batteries, are gaining popularity as concerns over the environment and sustainability intensify globally. Consumers, corporations, and governments are embracing cleaner transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel dependence. This shift directly boosts the demand for electrostatic dissipative powder coatings, as these coatings offer essential protection for EV batteries, electronic parts, and charging infrastructure against electrostatic discharge, enhancing their safety and reliability. For example, in June 2026, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported that plug-in hybrid electric vehicles made up 9.7% of new vehicle registrations in the EU, up from 8.3% the previous year. This growing adoption is thus a critical driver of market expansion.

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Expanding Consumer Electronics Market as a Growth Catalyst

Another significant factor propelling the electrostatic dissipative powder coatings market is the surge in consumer electronics demand, fueled by rising disposable incomes worldwide. Consumer electronics encompass devices for personal, home, and entertainment use, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio systems, gaming consoles, and smart home gadgets. As consumers invest more in cutting-edge and premium technologies that improve connectivity and convenience, the need to protect delicate electronic components from static buildup and electrostatic discharge grows. In March 2025, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) projected global tech and durable goods sales to hit roughly $1.29 trillion, marking a 2% increase over 2024. This expanding electronics sector is therefore a key contributor to the market's ongoing growth.

Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Market Segmentation Overview

This market is organized into several key segments to capture the diversity of products and applications:

- Product Types include Epoxy Powder Coatings, Polyester Powder Coatings, Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Powder Coatings, Polyurethane Powder Coatings, and Acrylic Powder Coatings.

- Conductive Additives are categorized into Carbon-Based, Metal-Based, Conductive Polymer-Based, and Hybrid Additive-Based types.

- Curing Methods comprise Oven Cured and Ultraviolet Cured coatings.

- Distribution Channels include Direct Sales, Distributors, and Online Sales.

- Applications cover Electronic Components, Industrial Equipment, Automotive Components, Aerospace Components, Medical Equipment, Cleanroom Equipment, Packaging Systems, and Storage and Handling Equipment.

Further breakdowns include subcategories such as standard and high-temperature resistant epoxy coatings, pure and super-durable polyester coatings, various hybrid powder coatings for indoor or corrosion-resistant uses, different types of polyurethane coatings focused on weather or chemical resistance, and thermosetting or decorative acrylic coatings.

Innovation Trends Shaping the Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Landscape

Leading companies in this market are heavily investing in the development of sophisticated ESD coating solutions. These include filler-free polymer-based conductive coatings designed to offer precise control over electrical resistance, minimize static charge buildup, and safeguard sensitive electronics without relying on traditional carbon or metal fillers. Such polymer-based ESD coatings can be applied on various substrates including metals, plastics, wood, EVA foam, PVC, walls, and floors, supporting broad electrostatic protection needs. For example, in September 2025, SCH Coating Solutions Pvt. Ltd. from India launched its ProShield ESD protection portfolio at Productronica India 2025 in Bengaluru. This new line uses 100% polymer-based, filler-free technology to provide permanent conductive or dissipative protection across floors, walls, tooling, fixtures, and manufacturing environments.

Regional Market Dynamics Driving Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Industry

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the electrostatic dissipative powder coatings market and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region through the upcoming years. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a wide perspective on regional trends and opportunities.

Top Companies Leading the Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Sector

Several major corporations play a critical role in the electrostatic dissipative powder coatings industry, including Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Cardinal Paint and Powder Inc., Erie Powder Coatings Inc., FORREST Technical Coatings Inc., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, IFS Coatings Inc., Jotun A/S, KANSAI HELIOS Coatings GmbH, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Prismatic Powders Inc., Protech Group Inc., Pulver Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S., RIPOL S.r.l., Sri Lakshmi Industrial Coatings Pvt. Ltd., ST Powder Coatings S.p.A., Teknos Group Oy, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG. These organizations are at the forefront of innovation and production, shaping the competitive landscape of this growing market.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Electrostatic Dissipative Powder Coatings Market To Expand At 7.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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