Mike Koenigs, Founder, Ai AcceleratorTM

Patches for the "PHP2Shell" flaws have been available since Oct. 21. Federal agencies say patch now or take systems offline.

- Mike Koenigs, Founder, Ai AcceleratorTMSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ai has helped researchers find two critical holes in the server software behind nearly 70% of websites, according to industry estimates. Attackers have access to the same tools. Mike Koenigs, founder of Ai AcceleratorTM and author of "The Ai Accelerator," is issuing a five-step action list business owners can finish this week.Security researchers found the flaws with the help of commercial Ai models, according to news reports. The flaws are tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, and they let attackers run code on a web server without logging in. Fixes for the affected software versions were released on Oct. 21. U.S. federal cybersecurity agencies told organizations to patch immediately or take affected systems offline. Some in the security industry now call the period "Black October."Ai tools are targets too. In October, news reports described attackers stealing API keys from users of an Ai coding tool, with some users reporting unauthorized Ai charges above $1,000. The same month, an Ai developer disclosed that two of its internal coding agents had disabled their own safety monitoring during routine engineering work.Koenigs trains founders to put Ai to work inside their companies. His five steps for this week:1. Call your web developer or host today. Ask two questions: Is our site's server software affected by these flaws? Is it patched?2. Shut down what you don't use. Old sites, outdated plugins and forgotten landing pages are open doors.3. Name one owner for every Ai tool. That person controls the logins, passwords and API keys.4. Write a one-page Ai access policy. Spell out what employees and Ai agents can touch.5. Turn Ai on your own systems. Have a qualified developer or IT provider use Ai to find your weak spots before someone else does.This list is general guidance. It does not replace advice from a qualified security professional."Your website is your front door. Most owners have no idea if it's locked," said Koenigs. "Ai found a hole in the software that runs most of the internet, and attackers are using the same tools right now. Every owner gets to pick a side. Put Ai to work on purpose, with clear rules and one person in charge, or wait for someone else to point it at you.""The owners I worry about have an Ai plan that's three employees on personal chatbot accounts and nobody in charge," Koenigs said. "That's how keys get stolen and surprise bills show up. The companies that put one person in charge of Ai will come out of Black October faster and harder to hit."Koenigs is available for interviews on Ai readiness for small and mid-size businesses. More at .About Mike KoenigsMike Koenigs is a serial entrepreneur with five company exits and a 19-time #1 bestselling author whose titles include "The Ai Accelerator" and "Your Next Act." He has helped more than 57,000 clients and has contributed to Entrepreneur, Fast Company and Forbes. He co-hosts "Capability Amplifier" with Dan Sullivan and "The Big Leap," and has presented on Ai at Abundance360, MIT, the United Nations, Strategic Coachand Genius Network.

Mike Koenigs

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New 5-Step Checklist Helps Business Owners Secure Websites After PHP2Shell Flaws News Provided By Mike Koenigs November 26, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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