1890s French papier-mâché growler with original bristle collar, glass eyes, and functioning mechanism (est. CA$2,500-3,000).

1920s Japanese pie-eyed Mickey Mouse, marked Made in Japan, excellent colour and working condition (est. CA$2,500-3,000).

Pre-First World War German Lehmann clockwork motorcycle with original markings and working motor (est. CA$1,500-2,000).

Online-only auction of 132 antique and vintage toys closes December 13, 2026, beginning at 6pm EST

- Ethan MillerNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A remarkable collection of antique and vintage toys, featuring a rare French papier-mâché growler pull toy; a Japanese celluloid Mickey Mouse; and sought-after European clockwork toys by Lehmann, will come up for bid Sunday, December 13, when Toys – The Bob Fasciano Collection is offered in an online-only auction by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.Featuring 132 lots, the sale brings together an impressive selection of toys from some of the world's most renowned manufacturers. Collectors will discover whimsical German and French mechanical toys, classic American pressed steel vehicles, colourful Japanese tin and celluloid toys, and familiar characters including Popeye, Mickey Mouse, and Charlie Chaplin. Major manufacturers represented include Lehmann, Issmayer, Fernand Martin, Schuco, Buddy L, Keystone, and Marx. With condition overall described as excellent, the lifetime collection offers a diverse selection for collectors and those looking for a nostalgic holiday purchase.Leading the auction is Lot 44, a French papier-mâché "Growler" pull toy dating to the 1890s. Retaining its original bristle collar, pull string, and glass eyes, this unmarked example remains in very good condition. Its mechanical growler mechanism is functioning; the head nods and the mouth opens when operated. An engaging example of late-19th-century French toy craftsmanship, it carries a pre-sale estimate of CA$2,500-3,000.Another standout is Lot 109, a Japanese celluloid Rambling Mickey Mouse from the 1920s. This pie-eyed example is marked "MADE IN JAPAN" on the reverse and remains in excellent condition, with outstanding colour, taut arms, and well-preserved celluloid. Tested and working, the toy represents an appealing early example of Mickey Mouse in the international toy market. It is estimated at CA$2,500-3,000.European mechanical toy collectors will be drawn to Lot 32, a pre-First World War Lehmann Echo 725 Motorcycle, made in Germany. Bearing the Lehmann name on the rear fender and the "5 D.R.G.M" marking on the frame, this example retains its original mechanical components. The motor is stiff but working, with only minor paint nicks to the rider and a small stain to the frame. A fine example of early German clockwork toy production, it is estimated at CA$1,500-2,000.American pressed steel toys are represented by Lot 53, a Buddy "L" Aerial Ladder Fire Engine made in the United States. Measuring an impressive 29 inches long, the truck is in excellent condition, retaining its original paint and decals and presenting as a complete example. Its extending ladders add to the visual appeal, while minor pitting to one rear hub and light surface soiling are consistent with age. It carries an estimate of CA$1,500-2,000.Another German mechanical highlight is Lot 31, a Lehmann EPL565 "Man Da Rin" Coach from the 1910s. Marked "LEHMANN" along its lower sides, the coach retains its original lithographed surface, with minor oxidation, nicks, and scratches. Its clockwork motor is functioning, making this an appealing survivor from one of Germany's best-known early toy manufacturers. The coach is estimated at CA$1,200-1,500.American character toys take centre stage in Lot 94, a 1930s Marx Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd Coupe. Made in the United States and marked "LOUIS MARX & CO." on the original box and "MARX TOYS" beneath the split windshield, this example is in very good condition, with minor scuffs and paint nicks. The inclusion of its original box, despite some creasing, punctures, tears, and a missing end flap, adds further appeal for collectors. It carries a pre-sale estimate of CA$1,200-1,500.Postwar European toy manufacturing is represented by Lot 128, a Tippco Silver Racer Motorcycle and Sidecar, marked "MADE IN U.S. ZONE GERMANY" beneath the exhaust and "DUNLOP CORD" on its wheels. In excellent condition, with only pinpoint nicks and contact-surface wear, the motorcycle has been tested and is working. It is estimated at CA$900-1,200.Rounding out the featured lots is Lot 19, a German Lehmann Tut Tut mechanical toy. Retaining its original lithographed surface and paper bellows, along with its original box, this example remains in very good condition. Its horn toots and the mechanism has been tested and is working. The box shows minor tears to the upper flaps, while the toy itself retains the character and mechanical appeal associated with Lehmann's clockwork production. It is expected to bring CA$800-1,000."Whether you're looking to add a coveted piece to your collection, recapture a childhood memory, or find a truly unique gift for the collector on your holiday list, there's plenty to discover in this lifetime collection," said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.Internet bidding will be available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers. This is an online-only timed auction with no live webcast portion; lots will close sequentially beginning at 6pm Eastern time on Sunday, December 13. Telephone and absentee bids will not be accepted.The complete catalogue and bidding details are available at:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710, email..., or visit .

Ethan Miller

Miller & Miller Auctions

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French Growler Toy, Mickey Mouse and Lehmann Classics Headline Bob Fasciano Toy Collection News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions November 26, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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