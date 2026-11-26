MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Hours after the Samajwadi Party (SP) launched its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe, saying writing "Sushasan" (good governance) on its pages will not change the SP's past actions.

Earlier on Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav launched the party's 'Jan-Man Ghoshna Patra' and 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra', presenting it as a document outlining the party's political, social, and economic vision for the 2027 Assembly elections, even as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress are still underway.

Speaking to reporters, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said: "Writing the words 'Sushasan' on the pages of a manifesto does not change history. Akhilesh Yadav will also have to answer for his party's past actions and record."

He said, as far as the announcements are concerned, "one who knows that his party won't form the next government in the state can make whatever announcements he wants".

"People had also been misled during the 2024 polls. The promise made by the Opposition at that time to provide Rs 8,500 was also witnessed by the public," he added.

The UP BJP chief was referring to the Congress' promise of Rs 8,500 per month, totalling Rs 1 lakh annually, as direct financial assistance to poor families under its proposed Mahalakshmi Scheme, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"So only issuing the election manifesto is of no use unless the promises are fulfilled," Chaudhary remarked.

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh accused the SP of appeasing the Muslim community through its manifesto.

"The Samajwadi Party has only one manifesto: appeasement of the Muslim community and punishment of Hindus. This is their fixed manifesto, summed up in two lines," he remarked.

Vallabh also said that the manifesto is of no use as he expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA returning to power in UP for the third time.

"Akhilesh ji, why are you working so hard? A manifesto is implemented only when you form the government. The people of Uttar Pradesh have already made up their minds to bring the double-engine government back to power, and with a strong mandate. Please don't do this intellectual exercise because it's of no use," he told IANS.

However, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav dismissed the BJP's remarks as "negative" statements.

"Negative people always make negative statements. Today, let's talk about inflation, health, education and unemployment. Let's also talk about the increasing filth in our cities. They will not talk about these important issues. Instead, they keep making such baseless and irrelevant remarks," she told reporters following the launch of the manifesto.