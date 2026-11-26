MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India Post is set to undertake a major modernisation drive with a combined financial outlay of Rs 2,632 crore for its Postal Operations and Estates Management schemes for the 16th Finance Commission cycle, covering FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Estates Management Scheme with an allocation of Rs 1,491 crore, while Rs 1,141 crore has been proposed for the continuation of the Postal Operations Scheme during the five-year period.

The initiatives were outlined during a press briefing addressed by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Secretary (Posts) Subrat Das, along with senior officials.

Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and support in transforming post offices into modern, citizen-centric service centres across the country. He said the Cabinet approval for the financial outlay would provide fresh impetus to the modernisation of the postal network.

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of postal employees, saying the workforce had played a crucial role in driving institutional transformation through dedication and commitment.

During the presentation, Secretary (Posts) highlighted the department's growth trajectory, future roadmap and allocation of funds across various development initiatives. He also underlined the impact of the Integrated Insurance Management System (IMS), which enables the end-to-end process of purchasing a Postal Life Insurance (PLI) policy to be completed in around 20 minutes.

The system has already facilitated premium transactions for around 2 lakh customers, generating revenue of approximately Rs 60 crore, he said.

The Department of Posts is also strengthening its institutional mechanisms for innovation and revenue growth through its Data Analytics Team, Six Sigma Team and Chief Marketing Officer, working in coordination with six key service verticals. These teams focus on developing new products and services, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and improving service quality.

Scindia said the integrated institutional approach forms the backbone of India Post's transformation, while the six service verticals constitute its core, helping drive innovation, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The department has set a revenue target of approximately Rs 19,803 crore for FY 2026-27, with growth expected to be driven by operational efficiency, expansion of parcel and logistics services, technology adoption and stronger customer engagement.

The Rs 1,141 crore Postal Operations Scheme will focus on six key areas, including rural postal access, mail network optimisation, parcel network optimisation, international mail infrastructure, marketing and service quality, and philately operations.