MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials of multiple enforcement agencies discussed joint strategies to fight against drug traffickers, with emphasis on adopting a network-centric approach, at the Quarterly State-Level Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The meeting was convened at Police HQ Itanagar to further strengthen inter-agency coordination among DLEAs and intelligence agencies to effectively address emerging narcotics threats.

The discussion focused on adopting a network-centric approach to dismantle drug trafficking networks in line with the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29).

Important NDPS cases, financial investigations, use of PITNDPS and trial monitoring for effective prosecution, among other issues, were also deliberated upon, the official said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by DDG, NCB (Northeastern Region). The participants included officials from the NIA, ED, DRI, Income Tax, ITBP, SSB, CRPF, RPF, DGGI, SIB, State ANTF and other concerned agencies.

The meeting reaffirmed the resolve to strengthen coordinated efforts against drug trafficking, with a focus on dismantling organised narcotics networks in Arunachal Pradesh through a whole-of-government approach, the statement said.

Earlier this month, the third Quarterly State-Level Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Assam was held in Guwahati, an official said on Saturday.

"The meeting was convened at Police Headquarters in Guwahati to further strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance collective efforts to effectively address emerging narcotics threats," an NCB official said in a post on social media platform X.

The meeting was chaired by NCB Deputy Director General (North Eastern Region) R. Sudhakar, the official said.

Discussions during the meeting focused on Assam's narcotics scenario, emerging trafficking routes, operational challenges and significant NDPS cases, with emphasis on adopting a network-centric approach to dismantle entire drug trafficking networks, the official added.

"The effective utilisation of NIDAN Portal, NATGRID, and FIU-related inputs for intelligence development and investigation was also deliberated upon. The achievements of Operation Trident, a joint NCB-ED-Mizoram Police operation involving 38 teams conducting simultaneous searches at 38 locations across three North-eastern states, were highlighted," the statement said.

"Other participants of the meeting included officials from the NIA, ED, DRI, BSF, CRPF, SSB, RPF, Customs, Income Tax, SIB, State ANTF and other agencies, along with SPs from 13 sensitive districts of Assam," it added.