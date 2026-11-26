MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended the interim stay on demolition of Trinamool Congress's party office at Amtala in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal till December 15.

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) general secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, used to operate from that office, the process of demolition of which was started by the district administration in July this year.

This is the second time that the Calcutta High Court has extended the interim stay on the demolition of the office.

On May 17, a person named Sushant Mondal filed a complaint that the said office in Amtala was illegally constructed. The administration took action in response to that complaint. On July 18, a part of Abhishek's office was also demolished. The demolition work began the next day again.

Abhishek, also the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on the demolition. On August 16, the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh issued an interim stay order on the demolition.

In that order, the interim stay on the demolition was till September 18 this year, which was subsequently extended to November 30.

The matter came up for hearing again at Justice Ghosh's court on Thursday, and at the end of the hearing the single-judge bench extended the interim stay till December 15.

The contention of Abhishek Banerjee's counsel had been that although the complaints of illegal demolition were related to the plot numbers 509 and 512 at the spot, the construction on plot number 507, which housed his client's office, was demolished. He also alleged that the demolition work started without giving any opportunity to his client to present his side of the argument.

The counsel of the Diamond Harbour MP also raised the demand for compensation from the administration for the demolition already done.

The office was registered in the name of a corporate entity, "Leaps & Bounds Private Limited", which is linked to the Banerjee family.

The notice of demolition sent by the administration was also in the name of that organisation.