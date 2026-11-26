New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) CEO Raghuram Iyer said that the talks on India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics are still in their "very, very early days" and the financial decisions will come out after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or in early 2029.

IOA presented India's vision and proposed roadmap for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission in a virtual presentation on Thursday.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of India, represented by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, CEO Raghuram Iyer, and PV Sindhu, Chairperson of the IOA Athletes' Commission, made the presentation to the IOC Future Host Commission, with Nita Ambani, an IOC member from India, also present.

The presentation covered Amdavad's preparedness, including sports infrastructure and the support extended by city, state, and central authorities to the IOA. It also covered India's experience in hosting major international sporting events, proposed venue development plans, and the long-term vision for delivering the Games. Notably, Amdavad is also hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Speaking to the reporters after the presentation, Raghuram said that there are seven countries that have pitched to host the 2036 Olympics. "There are about seven countries that have pitched in for the 2036 Games. So, as part of that, it was time to present to them about India's preparedness, about Amdavad city's preparedness on infrastructure. So, it was a very, very good presentation that was made, and it was at the macro level; the discussions were at the very macro level," he said.

The IOA CEO said that currently a "continuous dialogue phase" is going on and the next phase will be the "strategic dialogue phase", starting from March/April 2027.

On being asked about India's bid for the 2036 Olympics and any progress made in that, Raghuram said, "I mean, it is still very, very early days. You know that currently it is in the stage of continuous dialogue, and then once, if you are successful, you move on to the phase of strategic dialogue, which will happen in March or April. And then subsequently, that whole thing goes on for about, for almost a year, and only then does one get into a targeted dialogue phase, and the final decision will come only around post the LA Olympics or early 2029. So, there is a long way to go and a lot of preparations to be done," he signed off.

This was an opportunity for the Commission to hear directly from the project leaders about their vision for the Games; the anticipated legacy and impact; the alignment of their project with long-term local, regional and national development plans; their venue masterplan; local, regional and national support; and their funding strategy.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with senior officials from the Union Government and Gujarat Government, were also present in the meeting. The presentation was for approximately half an hour and was followed by an interactive discussion with the future hosts, the Commission & participants from India. (ANI)