Intel (INTC) Securities Class Action: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors To Suit After $139B Crash
Investors who purchased or acquired Intel common stock during the Class Period ( July 23, 2026 – October 29, 2026 ) and suffered substantial financial losses are encouraged to submit their losses or contact Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein before the January 12, 2027 Lead Plaintiff deadline.National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating claims that the defendants violated the federal securities laws and urges Intel common stock investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now
Intel (INTC) Class Action Summary
- Company / Ticker: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Court & Docket: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 5:26-cv-13758) Class Period: July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 12, 2027 Visit: Contact the Firm Now: ... | (844) 916-0895
Why Was Intel Sued? Key Allegations:
The securities fraud complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Intel and certain senior executives misrepresented Intel's ability to capitalize on AI infrastructure demand while concealing severe operational bottlenecks:Undisclosed PC Market Deterioration (CCPG): A slowdown in PC end-market sales was severely eroding Client Computing Group (CCPG) margins and shrinking sequential segment revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars. OEM Channel Inventory Glut: Rising PC component prices left OEM and distribution partners saddled with excess, unsold PC inventory, undercutting demand for Intel PC processors and preventing Intel from offsetting volume drops through price increases. Wafer and Substrate Supply Constraints: Intel faced acute substrate supply bottlenecks-alongside wafer constraints-that prevented it from shifting capacity or ramping production to fulfill data center CPU demand. AI Boom Offset: Any financial tailwinds from AI data center buildouts were more than wiped out by the PC downturn, channel inventory buildup, and supply constraints.
When these undisclosed headwinds came to light, Intel's stock plummeted, erasing approximately $139 billion in shareholder market capitalization.
“We're focused on Intel's apparent lack of transparency about the headwinds it faced,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.
Frequently Asked Questions for Intel (INTC) Investors
Who is currently eligible to participate in the Intel class action? Any investor who purchased or acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares on a U.S. exchange between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026 and experienced investment losses may be eligible to participate, regardless of portfolio size.
Do I need to have sold my INTC shares to be included? No. Eligibility is determined by when you purchased your INTC shares during the Class Period, not whether you currently hold or sold the stock.
What is the deadline to apply for Lead Plaintiff? The court-ordered deadline to move for appointment as Lead Plaintiff is January 12, 2027. You do not need to serve as Lead Plaintiff to share in any future class recovery.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intel should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment