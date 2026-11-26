Investors who purchased or acquired Intel common stock during the Class Period ( July 23, 2026 – October 29, 2026 ) and suffered substantial financial losses are encouraged to submit their losses or contact Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein before the January 12, 2027 Lead Plaintiff deadline.

Intel (INTC) Class Action Summary



Company / Ticker: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Court & Docket: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 5:26-cv-13758)

Class Period: July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 12, 2027

Visit: Contact the Firm Now: ... | (844) 916-0895



Why Was Intel Sued? Key Allegations:

The securities fraud complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Intel and certain senior executives misrepresented Intel's ability to capitalize on AI infrastructure demand while concealing severe operational bottlenecks:

When these undisclosed headwinds came to light, Intel's stock plummeted, erasing approximately $139 billion in shareholder market capitalization.

“We're focused on Intel's apparent lack of transparency about the headwinds it faced,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions for Intel (INTC) Investors

Who is currently eligible to participate in the Intel class action? Any investor who purchased or acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares on a U.S. exchange between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026 and experienced investment losses may be eligible to participate, regardless of portfolio size.

Do I need to have sold my INTC shares to be included? No. Eligibility is determined by when you purchased your INTC shares during the Class Period, not whether you currently hold or sold the stock.

What is the deadline to apply for Lead Plaintiff? The court-ordered deadline to move for appointment as Lead Plaintiff is January 12, 2027. You do not need to serve as Lead Plaintiff to share in any future class recovery.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intel should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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