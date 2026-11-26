MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Router Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global data center router market is expected to reach an estimated $14.1 billion by 2035, up from $5.9 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for data storage, the need for scalable networks, and the expanding adoption of cloud services.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, core routers are expected to record higher growth due to rising demand for equipment capable of managing large volumes of network traffic.

By application, telecommunications & IT is projected to achieve the highest growth as infrastructure deployment and data transport volumes increase. By region, APAC is expected to experience the strongest growth, supported by expanding digital interconnectivity and greater investment in network infrastructure.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Router Market

The market is transitioning from conventional north-south routing to high-bandwidth, programmable network fabrics that support AI clusters, distributed cloud workloads, and sustained east-west traffic. Between 2025 and 2027, purchasing priorities will increasingly center on throughput, energy efficiency, automation, and software-defined control.



AI-driven Bandwidth Expansion: The development of 800Gb/s Ethernet platforms and larger GPU clusters is increasing demand for ultra-high-capacity routers with low latency, predictable performance, and advanced congestion control.

Programmable Networking: Automation, telemetry, intent-based operations, and programmable silicon are becoming essential as operators manage increasingly complex multi-site environments with limited technical resources.

Power-aware Infrastructure: With global data center electricity consumption projected to exceed 1,000 TWh by 2026, operators are prioritizing higher port density and improved watts-per-bit performance.

Distributed Edge Architectures: AI inference, 5G services, content delivery, and industrial applications are creating demand for compact, secure, and remotely managed routers outside major hyperscale campuses. Regional Supply-chain Diversification: Geopolitical risks, semiconductor controls, and procurement resilience are encouraging multi-vendor architectures and greater emphasis on locally supported components.

Vendors that combine programmable hardware, open interfaces, power efficiency, and dependable lifecycle support will be well positioned as routers become strategic components of AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Router Market



Broadcom introduced Tomahawk 6 in March 2025, delivering 102.4 Tb/s and enabling greater switching density for large AI network fabrics.

Microsoft allocated $80 billion to AI-enabled data centers during fiscal 2025, supporting sustained demand for high-capacity routing and predictable east-west traffic management.

HPE completed its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025, combining enterprise networking, routing software, and service capabilities.

Arista advanced its 800G portfolio during 2025, shifting purchasing decisions toward integrated platforms that combine routers, optics, telemetry, and software. The U.S. government awarded up to $6.6 billion to TSMC Arizona under the CHIPS Act in November 2024, supporting regional semiconductor capacity while advanced packaging constraints remain.

Market leadership will increasingly depend on complete AI-network economics rather than standalone port counts. Integrated 800G migration, security, telemetry, optics, software, and power efficiency will play a larger role in vendor selection.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Router Market



AI-oriented Fabric Upgrades: Routers supporting 800G uplinks, low latency, and predictable east-west performance can capture demand from expanding accelerated-computing deployments.

Cloud Edge and Regional Data Centers: Growth in inference, content delivery, and data sovereignty requirements will support compact, automated routers for distributed facilities.

Energy-efficient Premium Hardware: Rising rack density and constrained power availability will create opportunities for efficient silicon, higher port density, liquid-cooling compatibility, and power-aware traffic management.

Network Operating System Subscriptions: Telemetry, security updates, and multivendor orchestration can generate recurring revenue while helping customers standardize operations across larger network estates. Lifecycle and Retrofit Services: Line card, optics, and software upgrades can extend the value of installed routers and help operators balance capacity expansion with capital discipline.

AI fabric upgrades offer the strongest near-term opportunity, while subscriptions and retrofit services provide recurring revenue potential. Suppliers will need measurable energy efficiency, interoperability, and credible long-term support to compete effectively.

Data Center Router Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Artificial Intelligence Workloads: Generative AI training and inference require high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity among servers, storage systems, and accelerators, encouraging migration toward 400G and 800G networks.

Cloud and Hyperscale Expansion: Continued investment in public cloud, colocation, software-as-a-service, and hyperscale facilities is increasing router deployments across core, spine, leaf, and interconnection layers.

High-Speed Technology Improvements: Silicon photonics, merchant switching chips, software-defined networking, and higher-speed Ethernet are improving throughput and accelerating replacement of legacy infrastructure.

Cybersecurity and Network Automation: Zero-trust adoption and rising cyber risks are increasing demand for segmentation, telemetry, encryption, automated policy enforcement, and integrated security. Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Optimization: Higher bandwidth per watt, adaptive power management, and greater port density are becoming critical as electricity availability and operating costs constrain data center expansion.

Market Challenges



High Capital and Operating Costs: Advanced routers, optical modules, licenses, and installation services require substantial investment, potentially delaying modernization among smaller operators and cost-sensitive enterprises.

Supply-chain and Component Constraints: Dependence on specialized semiconductors, optical transceivers, processors, and advanced packaging creates delivery risks that may postpone deployments. Regulatory, Interoperability, and Skills Complexity: Cybersecurity, data sovereignty, emissions reporting, multivendor integration, and shortages of skilled network engineers can raise implementation costs and operational risk.

Growth will depend on delivering greater performance, lower energy consumption, stronger security, and easier interoperability at a measurable total cost of ownership. Vendors combining hardware innovation, software intelligence, and dependable supply chains will be best positioned to capture demand.

Leading Data Center Router Market Companies

Major market participants compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, portfolio integration, and new technology introductions. Companies profiled in the report include:



Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

HPE

Nokia

Adtran

ALE International

D-Link India TE Connectivity

Country Wise Outlook for the Data Center Router Market

From 2025 through 2027, country-level demand will be shaped by sovereign AI initiatives, hyperscale development, domestic semiconductor investment, high-speed Ethernet adoption, and requirements for secure, energy-efficient infrastructure.



United States: Broadcom's 102.4 Tbps Tomahawk 6 platform and continued CHIPS Act support are expected to accelerate high-capacity network deployments across hyperscale and AI data centers.

China: Huawei's CloudMatrix384 architecture and government support for domestic semiconductors and networking equipment will reinforce local procurement and vertically integrated infrastructure.

Germany: Expansion by DE-CIX and data center operators in Frankfurt and Berlin will increase demand for carrier-grade routers supporting dense interconnection, cloud on-ramps, and regulated workloads.

India: The IndiaAI Mission's approval of access to more than 10,000 GPUs, together with large-scale data center investment, will support resilient domestic networks and multi-site router deployments. Japan: The planned SoftBank and Sharp AI data center at the Sakai site, with initial power capacity of approximately 150 MW, will stimulate demand for high-throughput routers and redundant network infrastructure.

Features of the Global Data Center Router Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend analysis covering 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across technologies, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis of M&A, product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, application, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is projected to record the highest growth?What factors are affecting market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could influence market participants?Which emerging trends are reshaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What new developments are occurring, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major participants, and which strategic initiatives are supporting their growth?Which competing products present substitution risks?What M&A activity has occurred during the past six years, and how has it affected the industry?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900