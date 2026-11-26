MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 26 November 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 74/2026

Reduction of share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

Following the company announcement 59/2026 as of 30 September 2026, the Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG has completed the legal process for the cancellation of 493,622 treasury shares (2.5% of the share capital) in accordance with the authorization under the capital band.

The Commercial Register of the Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland, has approved the share capital reduction of CHF 49,362.20 of Trifork Group AG.

With reference to section 32 of the consolidated act no. 464 of 1 May 2026 on capital markets, Trifork Group AG's total share capital as of today amounts to nominally CHF 1,925,127.70 corresponding to 19,251,277 shares of nominally CHF 0.10 each and 19,251,277 voting rights.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Trifork Group AG's current share buyback program, which will continue as previously announced.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

...

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,122 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

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CA_74_2026_Cancellation of shares