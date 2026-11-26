MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Home Dryer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global home dryer market is expected to reach an estimated $6.2 billion by 2035, up from $4.8 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and convenience, rapid urbanization, and busier lifestyles.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, electric dryers are expected to experience higher growth over the forecast period due to lower installation costs and greater potential for residential use.

Within the application category, home use is expected to record the highest growth due to increasing demand for convenient and efficient at-home laundry appliances. North America is expected to experience the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by widespread household use and strong replacement demand.

Emerging Trends in the Home Dryer Market

The home dryer market is shifting toward smart, energy-efficient products as heat-pump technology, stricter efficiency requirements, premium features, and compact designs reshape purchasing decisions. Manufacturers are also pursuing service-based revenue and longer product lifecycles.



Heat-pump Dryers: Adoption is increasing as European eco-requirements and rising energy costs favor low-consumption models. Upfront prices and lifetime operating costs will remain central to replacement decisions.

Connected Appliances: Connectivity is expanding from premium to mid-range models, supporting remote monitoring, diagnostics, cycle optimization, and differentiated service offerings.

Premiumization: Demand for quieter operation, advanced fabric care, and greater convenience is supporting higher average selling prices.

Compact Formats: Apartment construction and space constraints are increasing demand for smaller, easier-to-install dryers that do not require traditional exhaust systems. Circular Design: EU repair requirements are encouraging longer spare-parts availability, improved repairability, and more sustainable product design.

Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on energy performance, lifecycle cost, software support, repairability, fabric care, and effective regional execution.

Recent Developments in the Home Dryer Market



EU Efficiency Regulations: Ecodesign regulations effective July 1, 2025, introduced stricter energy performance and spare-parts requirements, supporting heat-pump adoption while raising compliance costs.

Regional Production Investment: Whirlpool announced a $300 million U.S. manufacturing investment in May 2025 to modernize facilities, expand capacity, and strengthen regional supply chains.

Connected Appliance Launches: LG introduced its 2025 AI laundry range in January 2025, offering cycle recommendations and remote monitoring. Consumer adoption will depend on measurable energy and service benefits.

Retail Energy Positioning: European retailers increased their focus on heat-pump dryers and lifetime operating costs during 2025, encouraging purchases based on efficiency rather than initial price alone. Service Network Expansion: Manufacturers expanded authorized service programs to support repair requirements, protect premium purchases, and increase aftermarket revenue.

Over the next five years, suppliers will need to combine efficient technology with affordable products, reliable service, regional production, and resilient component supply chains.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Home Dryer Market



Heat-pump Efficiency: Higher electricity prices and stricter regulations are accelerating demand for low-consumption dryers, with efficiency ratings expected to influence replacement purchases and pricing.

Compact Urban Formats: Smaller homes and multi-family properties are creating opportunities for compact, low-noise, stackable, and ventless products.

Smart Energy Management: Connected dryers can schedule operation around electricity tariffs, integrate with home energy platforms, and improve customer retention through software-based services.

Commercial-grade Home Appliances: Short-term rentals and high-use households offer growth potential for durable, higher-capacity residential machines. Aftermarket Services: Warranties, diagnostics, filter replacement, repairs, and refurbishment can generate recurring revenue as appliance margins tighten and product lifecycles lengthen.

Leading suppliers will combine low energy consumption, intelligent features, dependable service, local manufacturing, and refrigerant compliance. Cost-effective products will remain especially important in emerging markets.

Home Dryer Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Smart Technology: Wi-Fi, AI, moisture sensors, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance are improving performance and supporting replacement demand. Data security and simplified interfaces will remain important.

Energy Efficiency: Higher electricity prices, environmental concerns, and tighter standards are making heat-pump and high-efficiency dryers more attractive. Falling component costs could shorten the payback period for advanced models.

Urbanization and Convenience: Growth in high-rise housing and smaller living spaces is increasing demand for compact, quiet, fast, and stackable appliances.

Product Differentiation: Steam cycles, allergen reduction, moisture controls, lower noise, improved fabric care, and shorter cycle times are helping manufacturers compete in mature markets. Replacement and Housing Demand: Residential construction, renovation, electrification, retail financing, online sales, and installation services continue to support purchases.

Market Challenges



High Purchase and Installation Costs: Heat-pump and smart dryers often cost more than basic vented models, limiting adoption among price-sensitive consumers. Lower-cost models, financing, and reduced installation expenses will be important.

Energy and Environmental Concerns: Heat-pump dryers use less energy but may be perceived as slower and can involve refrigerant considerations. Manufacturers must balance drying speed, cost, efficiency, and end-of-life environmental performance. Regulatory and Supply Chain Complexity: Differing efficiency, labeling, refrigerant, and tariff requirements increase testing and inventory costs. Volatility in motors, semiconductors, electronics, and refrigerants also creates supply risks.

Market growth will be supported by convenience, improved functionality, lower ownership costs, fabric care, urbanization, and replacement demand. Affordability, regulatory complexity, environmental expectations, and supply chain volatility remain the principal constraints.

Home Dryer Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, supply chain integration, cost reduction, and new technology development.



Schulthess Maschinen

Gorenje

Haier

Alliance Laundry Systems

Vedette

Maytag

Electrolux

Indesit

Whirlpool Beko

Country Wise Outlook for the Home Dryer Market

From 2025 to 2027, efficiency policies, electrification, trade-in programs, localized production, and heat-pump adoption are expected to reshape national home dryer markets.



United States: The U.S. Department of Energy finalized updated residential clothes dryer efficiency standards in October 2024, with compliance required in 2028. Domestic manufacturing investments, including GE Appliances' announced $490 million investment in Louisville, will influence production and retail offerings.

China: Expanded appliance trade-in programs introduced in January 2025 offered a 15% subsidy for energy-efficient household appliances, up to RMB2,000 per appliance. Haier and Midea are also expanding smart and heat-pump dryer offerings.

Germany: BSH Hausgerate opened a €100 million technology campus in Nauen in September 2024. The facility supports laundry appliance development and production while reinforcing Germany's position in premium, energy-efficient products.

India: The Production Linked Incentive scheme for white goods and planned investments such as LG Electronics India's?5,000 Crore manufacturing commitment are supporting localization, supply chain development, and improved affordability. Japan: Panasonic's September 2024 launch of the NA-LX129CL washer-dryer with Heat Pump drying and a 12-kilogram wash capacity reflects continued demand for compact, premium, technologically advanced laundry systems.

Features of the Global Home Dryer Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Evaluation of growth opportunities across product types, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the home dryer market by type, application, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to grow fastest, and why?What factors are affecting market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats face market participants?Which emerging trends are reshaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are influencing the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and which strategic initiatives are supporting their growth?Which competing products or technologies could result in market share loss through substitution?What M&A activity has occurred during the last eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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