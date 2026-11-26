Nine-Month Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Zvaigzdes For 2026
According to preliminary unaudited data, AB“Pieno žvaigždės” sales revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was EUR 172.6 million, or 3.0% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2025 was EUR 167.5 million).
EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was EUR 22.4 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 10.9 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated a net profit of EUR 17.4 million. In the first nine months of 2025, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 5.7 million.
Danutė Kairevičienė
Acting Chief Financial Officer
+370 52461414
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