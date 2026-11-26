According to preliminary unaudited data, AB“Pieno žvaigždės” sales revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was EUR 172.6 million, or 3.0% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2025 was EUR 167.5 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was EUR 22.4 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 10.9 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated a net profit of EUR 17.4 million. In the first nine months of 2025, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 5.7 million.

Danutė Kairevičienė

Acting Chief Financial Officer

+370 52461414

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