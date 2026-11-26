MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Profiles of Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft structural repair and overhaul service market is expected to reach an estimated $80 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for aircraft structural integrity services, rising repair and overhaul requirements, and greater emphasis on durability, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the aircraft type category, fixed-wing aircraft is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial aviation is expected to experience the highest growth. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Market

Technology, sustainability, and demand for shorter aircraft turnaround times are reshaping structural repair and overhaul services.



Digitalization and predictive maintenance: Sensors, IoT platforms, artificial intelligence, and data analytics support real-time structural monitoring, earlier fault detection, improved maintenance scheduling, and lower aircraft downtime.

Advanced materials and coatings: Composite materials, high-performance alloys, corrosion-resistant coatings, and emerging self-healing technologies are improving repair durability while reducing aircraft weight and maintenance frequency.

Sustainable repair practices: Providers are adopting environmentally responsible chemicals, recyclable materials, energy-efficient facilities, and waste reduction programs to meet stricter environmental requirements.

Mobile and on-site services: Airport-based and mobile repair capabilities are helping operators address structural issues more quickly, particularly in remote or high-traffic locations. AR and VR adoption: Augmented reality and virtual reality are supporting technician training, remote assistance, and more accurate execution of complex repair procedures.

Recent Developments in the Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Market



Growth in the global aircraft fleet and the continued operation of aging aircraft are increasing demand for inspections, structural repairs, life-extension programs, and overhaul services.

Composite repair methods, robotic systems, non-destructive testing, predictive maintenance, and 3D printing are improving repair precision and reducing turnaround times.

Service providers are investing in lightweight materials, lower-emission processes, and environmentally responsible chemicals to support aviation sustainability targets.

Rapid fleet expansion in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is encouraging the development of regional MRO capacity and partnerships between local providers and international companies. FAA, EASA, and other regulatory requirements continue to raise expectations for certification, technician training, material quality, documentation, and repair consistency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Market



Data-driven maintenance services: Providers can expand predictive diagnostics and structural health monitoring capabilities to help operators reduce unscheduled maintenance and control costs.

Specialized repair technologies: Investment in composite repairs, rapid-curing adhesives, automation, and 3D-printed replacement parts can improve service quality and shorten lead times.

Regional service network expansion: Establishing repair facilities and partnerships in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa can improve customer access and reduce logistical delays.

Sustainable service offerings: Recyclable materials, waste reduction, and lower-emission repair processes can strengthen regulatory compliance and competitive positioning. Digitally enabled workforce development: AR, VR, and remote expert support can accelerate technician training, improve repair accuracy, and address skilled labor constraints.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advanced materials, automation, digital inspection, predictive maintenance, and additive manufacturing are improving repair speed, reliability, and cost efficiency.

Fleet growth and aging aircraft: Expanding commercial and military fleets, combined with the need to extend the service life of older aircraft, are supporting long-term demand.

Stringent safety standards: Regulatory inspection and certification requirements are increasing demand for qualified providers with specialized capabilities.

Airline and cargo expansion: Rising passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and airline investment are generating additional structural maintenance requirements. Strategic partnerships: Collaboration among OEMs, airlines, and MRO providers is supporting technology transfer, broader service coverage, and access to new markets.

Key Market Challenges



High service costs: Specialized labor, advanced materials, complex repair procedures, and equipment investments can place pressure on provider margins and operator budgets.

Rapid technological change: Providers must continually invest in equipment, workforce training, and technical certification to remain competitive. Regulatory complexity: Differences among regional standards and approval processes can increase compliance costs and extend project timelines.

Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Companies

Market participants compete through service quality, technical expertise, infrastructure investment, R&D, and integration across the aviation maintenance value chain. Companies profiled in the report include:



Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Raytheon Technologies

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Safran MTU Aero Engines

Country Wise Outlook for the Aircraft Structural Repair and Overhaul Service Market



United States: Investment in predictive maintenance, digital inspection, sustainable repair practices, and expanded facilities is strengthening the market. Demand from commercial airlines and military operators remains significant, while FAA oversight continues to encourage advanced inspection and safety capabilities.

China: Fleet expansion and domestic airline growth are driving investment in modern facilities, automation, digital diagnostics, and technician training. Government support and international partnerships are helping China develop its position as a major MRO center.

Germany: Germany is advancing high-precision repair methods, Industry 4.0 technologies, lightweight materials, and sustainable operations. Its established aerospace engineering base and compliance with European standards support strong service quality.

India: Rising passenger traffic, airline expansion, and government support for domestic aerospace capabilities are attracting investment in MRO infrastructure. International collaboration and dedicated maintenance zones are expected to strengthen local capacity. Japan: Japanese providers emphasize quality assurance, advanced data analytics, augmented reality, lightweight materials, and environmentally responsible repair solutions. Strong R&D capabilities and workforce training support services for domestic and international customers.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates presented in terms of value in billions of dollars.

Historical trend analysis for 2019 to 2025 and forecasts for 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across aircraft types, materials, service categories, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, service development, competitive positioning, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900