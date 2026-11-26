Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. CLIA Endocrine Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Testing Type, Clinical Setting, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. CLIA endocrine testing market was valued at an estimated USD 14.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.38 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.94% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and hormonal disorders, continued advances in automated testing platforms, and growing demand for high sensitivity and analytical accuracy in hormone detection.

Diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), vitamin D deficiency, osteopenia, and other endocrine conditions are contributing to sustained demand for diagnostic testing. This trend is reinforced by an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and environmental factors. According to information published by the World Health Organization in January 2026, PCOS affects approximately 10-13% of reproductive-age women worldwide, while nearly 70% of cases remain undiagnosed. The National Center for Biotechnology Information also reports that endocrine disorders affect at least 5% of U.S. adults. The substantial number of undiagnosed and ongoing cases highlights the need for broader access to accurate endocrine testing.

Automated chemiluminescence immunoassay platforms are improving the efficiency, precision, and scalability of endocrine testing across the U.S. Modern analyzers support high-throughput processing, automated sample handling, calibration, and result interpretation, helping laboratories reduce manual intervention and operational errors. Faster turnaround times and greater reproducibility allow clinical laboratories to process larger testing volumes while maintaining consistent hormone analysis.

In March 2026, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received a CLIA moderate-complexity classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Ionify steroid assays integrated with the cobas Mass Spec solution. The classification enables routine clinical laboratories to conduct accurate steroid hormone testing through automated, standardized workflows. Developments of this kind are supporting the adoption of advanced endocrine testing solutions in CLIA-certified laboratories.

Regulatory compliance under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments remains an important market driver. Requirements covering quality control, proficiency testing, personnel standards, and test complexity help laboratories maintain reliable diagnostic performance. This regulatory structure also supports clinical confidence in hormone test results and encourages laboratories to introduce automated platforms while expanding their endocrine testing services.

Large reference laboratories are increasing capacity and investing in automation to support centralized testing models, higher throughput, and faster turnaround times. Favorable reimbursement and insurance coverage are also improving access to endocrine diagnostic services. Although pricing pressures remain a market consideration, consistent coverage continues to support testing demand across hospital laboratories, physician office labs, fertility clinics, and other clinical settings.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends across product, testing type, and clinical setting segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Kits & Reagents Instruments

Testing Type Outlook - Volume, Number of Tests; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

Thyroid Testing



TSH

Free T4 (fT4)

T4 (Total)

Free T3 (FT3)

T3 (Total)

Anti-TPO

Anti-Tg

Thyroglobulin (Tg) T3 Resin Uptake

Hormone Testing



FSH

hCG

Testosterone

Progesterone

Prolactin

Estradiol E2

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG)

DHEA-S (dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate)

Human growth hormone (HGH) Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH)

Bone Health



Vitamin D

Parathyroid hormone (PTH)

Serum CTX (Carboxy-terminal collagen crosslinks)

NTx (N-telopeptide)

Osteocalcin Alkaline phosphatase (ALP)

Clinical Setting Outlook - Volume, Number of Tests; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



OBGYN office

Fertility / IVF Clinics

Physician office labs (POLs)

Hospital Labs Small (< 100 beds)

Hospital Labs Large (>500 beds) Others

Key Attributes

