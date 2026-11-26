

Class: Investors in Fervo's May 2026 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 19, 2027

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WHAT HAPPENED: Q3 2026 RESULTS AND RECENT STOCK PRESSURE

On Nov. 9, 2026, Fervo reported third-quarter 2026 results, reflecting substantial operating losses and cash burn:



Operating Loss: Reported a Q3 2026 operating loss of $43.7 million, widening from an operating loss of $28.7 million in Q2 2026. Heavy Capital Outlays: Reported Q3 2026 capital expenditures of $256.7 million (up from $226.5 million in Q2 2026) and projected another $450.0 million to $500.0 million in Q4 2026 capital expenditures.

Meanwhile, Fervo shares remain steeply depressed below the company's $27.00 per share May 2026 IPO price-closing as low as $7.79 on Nov. 5, 2026 (a more than 71% drop from the IPO price) and trading below $10 per share in recent sessions.

FERVO ENERGY COMPANY ($FRVO) SECURITIES CLASS ACTION OVERVIEW:

The pending securities class action (Nikolov v. Fervo Energy Company, Case No. 4:26-cv-10141, S.D. Tex.), filed on Nov. 19, 2026, asserts claims on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Fervo common stock pursuant or traceable to the company's May 2026 IPO in which Fervo sold 80.5 million shares at $27.00 per share to raise roughly $2.2 billion.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that the IPO offering documents made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning:



Pilot Plant Performance & Water Loss: Concealing that Fervo's Project Red pilot plant was experiencing inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, while its enhanced geothermal system (EGS) operations suffered injected water loss well above the rate required by its commercial plans. Drilling Costs & Transmission Constraints: Presenting drilling cost data inconsistent with pre-IPO trends showing rising costs and omitting material constraints on transmission capacity for planned power deliveries to California.

These issues allegedly began coming to light on Oct. 6, 2026, when Morpheus Research published an investigative report alleging that Fervo concealed existential technical, transmission, and cost challenges and presented altered data in its IPO registration statement. Fervo's Q3 2026 financial disclosures-showing escalating operating losses, surging G&A expenses, and hundreds of millions of dollars in ongoing capital expenditures-come as investors continue to absorb the true cost and operational profile of the company's commercial buildout.

WHAT FRVO INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Fervo Energy Company ( NASDAQ: FRVO ) pursuant to the May 2026 IPO, you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 19, 2027 deadline.