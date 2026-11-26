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Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Health Market Report by Technology, Component, Application, End Use, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market is projected to increase from US$ 332.53 Billion in 2025 to US$ 1.78 trillion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.53% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion is supported by rising adoption of telemedicine, mobile health applications, wearable health devices, remote patient monitoring, electronic health records, healthcare analytics, and artificial intelligence-based healthcare solutions.

Healthcare digitization, wider smartphone access, stronger internet connectivity, and continued investment in healthcare IT infrastructure are accelerating demand worldwide. Healthcare providers are adopting digital platforms to improve clinical workflows, strengthen patient engagement, manage chronic diseases, and support personalized treatment through real-time data. Governments and private organizations are also investing in connected healthcare systems that expand access to care while improving operational efficiency.

Key Digital Health Market Growth Drivers

Mental health and women's health are creating significant opportunities for digital health companies. Online therapy platforms, maternal health tools, wellness applications, and remote care services provide scalable access to specialized support. A 2023 NHS report indicated that approximately 47% of British citizens used health applications in 2022, compared with 38% in 2021. South Africa's government-supported MomConnect program has assisted more than 5.0 million pregnant women since its launch in 2014, demonstrating the reach of mobile health services.

Technology innovation remains another major market catalyst. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, predictive analytics, and machine learning are improving clinical decision support, diagnostics, patient monitoring, and healthcare administration. Strategic partnerships are also strengthening the digital health ecosystem. In February 2023, Veradigm partnered with HealthVerify to produce actionable clinical evidence and improve care for patients managing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring continue to gain acceptance as mainstream healthcare delivery channels. Virtual consultations reduce geographical barriers, support chronic disease management, and limit unnecessary travel. Wearable devices are reinforcing this trend by enabling continuous collection of health and fitness data. According to information cited in the report, nearly one-third of Americans regularly use wearable devices such as smartwatches to monitor their health and fitness.

Digital Health Platform Developments

Recent platform activity highlights growing institutional and commercial investment. Notable developments include the World Health Organization's Global Initiative on Digital Health and AI for Health Digital Platform Initiative, C-CAMP's innovation platform for digital health startups, Included Health's Dot AI Health Assistant, and the DoctorSV telehealth platform introduced through collaboration between the Government of El Salvador and Google.

Other developments include CVS Health and Google Cloud's Health100 platform, the Younger Longer wellness platform, AIIMS Raipur's AUSHADHI-ER system, expanded deployment of the Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform, and the Edison-Watson Digital Health Ecosystem framework. These initiatives span AI-enabled engagement, chronic disease management, health data integration, patient monitoring, drug inventory management, wellness, and cross-sector collaboration.

Market Challenges

Data privacy and cybersecurity remain critical concerns as digital health platforms process sensitive medical and personal information. Cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches can reduce patient confidence, create legal exposure, and slow technology adoption. Providers must maintain strong cybersecurity controls while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other applicable data-protection requirements.

Regulatory fragmentation also affects market scalability. Digital health developers must navigate different approval processes, healthcare standards, reimbursement policies, and privacy regulations across national markets. Continuous software updates, compliance monitoring, and administrative oversight can increase costs, particularly for startups and smaller companies. Balancing patient safety with the need for efficient innovation remains a central industry challenge.

High-Growth Digital Health Segments



Digital Tele-Healthcare: Demand is increasing as healthcare providers expand virtual consultations, remote diagnosis, follow-up care, and chronic disease support through video, mobile, and online platforms.

Digital Health Services: Telemedicine, health information management, virtual care, remote monitoring, and digital wellness services are improving accessibility and clinical efficiency.

Diabetes Digital Health: Continuous glucose monitoring, digital insulin management, mobile applications, wearables, and predictive analytics are supporting personalized diabetes care. Patients Digital Health: Patient engagement platforms, health portals, medication reminders, appointment scheduling, and connected devices are encouraging proactive health management.

Regional Market Highlights

The United States digital health market is benefiting from demand for cost-effective management of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions. Heart disease and stroke account for approximately 877,500 deaths annually and impose an estimated US$ 216 billion burden on the healthcare system. Cancer care costs are expected to exceed US$ 240 billion by 2030, while diabetes affects about 37 million Americans.

India offers strong growth potential because digital platforms can extend healthcare access across rural communities, where more than 65% of the population resides. The government-backed CoWIN platform managed approximately 220.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, demonstrating the scalability of India's digital healthcare infrastructure.

The United Kingdom benefits from NHS implementation programs, academic capabilities, and a supportive environment for evaluating healthcare technology. NHS Wales has trained more than 100 practitioner analysts, strengthening the workforce required for digital transformation. In the United Arab Emirates, government initiatives, high smartphone penetration, remote patient monitoring, and demand for on-demand care are advancing adoption, particularly for lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The report applies bottom-up estimation and top-down validation. Segment-level calculations consider digital consultations, healthcare facilities, eligible patients, active paying users, device shipments, adoption rates, annual spending, and recurring subscription revenue. Market estimates are validated against healthcare expenditure, technology budgets, company revenue, procurement activity, connected device shipments, and platform usage.

The digital health market is segmented by technology into Tele-Healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics, and Digital Health Systems. Component categories include Services, Software, and Hardware. Applications cover Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, and Others, while end users include Patients, Providers, Payers, and Other Buyers.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides analysis of major markets including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies assessed include Telefonica S.A., Epic Systems Corporation, QSI Management, LLC, AirStrip Technologies, Google, Inc., Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Softserve, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., and Apple Inc. Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Digital Health Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Digital Health Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By Component

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End Use

6.5 By Countries

7. Technology - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Tele-Healthcare

7.2 mHealth

7.3 Healthcare Analytics

7.4 Digital Health Systems

8. Component - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Services

8.2 Software

8.3 Hardware

9. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Diabetes

9.2 Obesity

9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.4 Respiratory Diseases

9.5 Others

10. End Use - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 Patients

10.2 Providers

10.3 Payers

10.4 Other Buyers

11. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat

14. Merger and Acquisition

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Telefonica S.A.

15.2 Epic Systems Corporation

15.3 QSI Management, LLC

15.4 AirStrip Technologies

15.5 Google, Inc.

15.6 Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

15.7 Softserve

15.8 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

15.9 CISCO Systems, Inc.

15.10 Apple Inc.

Each key player analysis includes:

Company Overview

Key Person

Recent Developments

SWOT Analysis

Revenue Analysis

Companies Featured



Telefonica S.A.

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management, LLC

AirStrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Softserve

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

CISCO Systems, Inc. Apple Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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