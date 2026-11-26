MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights reveal new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and segment trends in Asia Pacific peripheral liquid embolic agents.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific peripheral liquid embolic agents market was valued at USD 40.6 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 44.8 million in 2026 to USD 91.1 million by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2026 to 2036, supported by the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, venous conditions, and other vascular disorders across the region.

Growing adoption of minimally invasive vascular procedures is strengthening demand for catheter-based treatment approaches. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing interventions associated with lower procedural morbidity, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery. These clinical and operational benefits are encouraging hospitals and physicians to adopt advanced embolization technologies for a broader range of peripheral vascular applications.

The increasing burden of varicose veins represents an important growth opportunity for the Asia Pacific peripheral liquid embolic agents market. Aging populations, expanding demand for symptom management, and the shift away from conventional surgical vein stripping are supporting the use of minimally invasive endovascular procedures. Liquid embolic agents, particularly adhesive-based materials, are gaining attention for non-thermal vein occlusion through controlled delivery and reduced reliance on energy-based ablation techniques.

Rising treatment volumes for symptomatic varicose veins and increasing physician preference for minimally invasive procedures are expected to accelerate the use of liquid embolic agents in venous applications. Demand is also being supported by their expanding role in the treatment of peripheral vascular hemorrhage, hypervascular tumors, vascular malformations, aneurysms, pseudoaneurysms, Type II endoleaks, and conditions requiring portal vein embolization.

Regional procedure data further demonstrates the growing need for vascular interventions. Data published by Springer in June 2026 and the 2024 National Clinical Database annual report from the Japan Surgical Society indicated that 223,422 peripheral vascular surgical procedures were registered in Japan during 2024. This represented an increase of more than 2,700 cases compared with 2023. Endovascular treatment for extremity arteries accounted for the highest procedure volume within the category.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of current industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2036. The analysis covers product type, application, end use, and country outlook.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined

n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA) n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

Hypervascular Tumors

Peripheral Vascular Malformations / AVMs

Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms

Type II Endoleaks

Portal Vein Embolization (PVE) Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Hospitals Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2036)



Japan India

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major countries, products, applications, and end-use segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of major growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights covering the market presence and strategies of key participants

Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams and guide investment decisions Analysis of product innovation, competition strategies, and market share developments

The report equips healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence for informed decision-making. Its assessment of clinical demand, procedure trends, product categories, and country-level opportunities provides a strategic perspective on the factors expected to shape the Asia Pacific peripheral liquid embolic agents market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product Type

1.1.2. Application

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing cardiovascular disease burden across South and Southeast Asia

3.2.1.2. Expansion of interventional oncology in Asia Pacific

3.2.1.3. Established portal vein embolization practices in Japan

3.2.1.4. Increasing recognition of chronic venous disorders in India

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. High out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in emerging APAC markets

3.2.2.2. Limited standardization of embolic-material selection

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Development of next-generation liquid embolic formulations

3.2.3.2. Growing treatment of vascular malformations and complex peripheral anatomy

3.2.3.3. Expansion of interventional vascular services beyond metropolitan centers

3.2.3.4. Increasing adoption of advanced image-guided embolization

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Technical complexity and procedure-related safety risks

3.2.4.2. Country-specific regulatory and indication requirements

3.3. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

4.3. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product Type, 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

4.4. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

4.4.1. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5. Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined

4.5.1. Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5.2. n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA)

4.5.2.1. n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5.3. n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA)

4.5.3.1. n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

5.3. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

5.4. Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

5.4.1. Peripheral vascular hemorrhage market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.5. Hypervascular Tumors

5.5.1. Hypervascular tumors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.6. Peripheral Vascular Malformations / AVMs

5.6.1. Peripheral Vascular Malformations/AVMs market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.7. Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms

5.7.1. Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.8. Type II Endoleaks

5.8.1. Type II endoleaks market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.9. Portal Vein Embolization (PVE)

5.9.1. Portal Vein Embolization (PVE) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.10. Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins)

5.10.1. Venous applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

6.3. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product Type, Application, and End Use

7.1. Country Dashboard

7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2036

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.2.5. Japan peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.3. India

7.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.3.5. India peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Technology Launches

8.5.5. Research And Development

8.5.6. Company Profiles

8.5.7. Medtronic

8.5.7.1. Company overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. BALT Group (via Getz Healthcare)

8.5.8.1. Company overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. GEM S.r.l. (H.B. Fuller)

8.5.9.1. Company overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.10. B. Braun SE

8.5.10.1. Company overview

8.5.10.2. Financial performance

8.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [10]

List of Figures [40]

Companies Featured



Medtronic

BALT Group (via Getz Healthcare)

GEM S.r.l. (H.B. Fuller Company) B. Braun SE

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