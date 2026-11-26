Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Longevity Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type, Technology, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global longevity diagnostics market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.54 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.38% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the expanding aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for preventive and personalized healthcare.

Advances in epigenetic clock technologies, AI-enabled biomarker analytics, biological age testing, and multi-omics profiling are strengthening the role of longevity diagnostics in early disease detection, risk assessment, and preventive health monitoring. Growing investment in longevity medicine is also accelerating the commercialization of precision diagnostics and personalized intervention platforms.

Global demographic trends are creating sustained demand for technologies that assess aging-related health risks. According to a World Health Organization report published in October 2025, one in six people worldwide will be aged 60 years or older by 2030. The global population aged 60 years or older is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. As older populations face elevated risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders, healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing earlier identification and proactive management of age-related conditions.

The growing burden of chronic disease is another major longevity diagnostics market driver. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated in April 2026 indicates that nearly three in four American adults have at least one chronic condition, while more than 90% of adults aged 65 years and older have at least one chronic disease. The OECD Health at a Glance report published in February 2025 found that 82% of primary care users live with at least one chronic condition, 52% have two or more conditions, and 27% have three or more chronic diseases.

Healthcare providers, specialized longevity clinics, and consumers are adopting epigenetic age testing, genomic analysis, metabolomics testing, proteomics-based biomarkers, and physiological monitoring to evaluate biological aging and disease susceptibility before symptoms emerge. Personalized longevity programs combining genomics, metabolomics, lifestyle analytics, and ongoing health data are gaining traction across preventive healthcare and precision medicine settings.

Strategic partnerships are further advancing innovation in the sector. In March 2025, L'Oreal announced a research partnership with TruDiagnostic focused on epigenetic biomarker research and biological age assessment technologies. Collaborations of this kind are expected to support the development of personalized longevity diagnostics, preventive health monitoring solutions, and biomarker-based platforms.

AI-enabled biomarker analytics represent a key growth opportunity. These platforms support the interpretation of genomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and physiological data, improving biological age prediction, disease risk stratification, and personalized intervention planning. Integration with wearable devices and clinical monitoring systems is expected to expand access to continuous health assessment and strengthen adoption across direct-to-consumer services, clinical laboratories, hospitals, and longevity clinics.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by test type, technology, end use, and region.

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Epigenetic Age Testing

Telomere Length Analysis

Multi-Omics Profiling

Proteomics-Based Aging Biomarkers

Metabolomics Testing

Microbiome Aging Diagnostics Hormone & Metabolic Profiling

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Mass Spectrometry

AI-Powered Analytics

Microarray Technology Wearable-Integrated Monitoring

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Longevity Clinics

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

As healthcare shifts toward proactive disease prevention and individualized treatment, demand for longevity diagnostics is expected to increase steadily. Continued advances in AI-enabled analytics, epigenetic research, multi-omics technologies, and wearable-integrated monitoring will support broader clinical adoption and create new opportunities for diagnostic developers, healthcare providers, and longevity medicine companies through 2033.

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