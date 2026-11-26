Financial Calendar 2027
|March 23, 2027
|Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
|March 31, 2027
|Annual Report 2026
|March 31, 2027
|Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
|April 30, 2027
|Holding of the annual general meeting.
|May 31, 2027
|Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2027.
|August 31, 2027
|Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2027.
|November 30, 2027
|Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2027.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
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