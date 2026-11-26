ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for ECOVERO sustainable viscose has been attracting considerable attention recently, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textile solutions. As consumers and manufacturers alike prioritize environmental responsibility, this segment is poised for continued robust growth. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, leading segments, emerging trends, and regional dynamics shaping the future of ECOVERO sustainable viscose.

Market Size and Growth Prospects of the ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose Market

The ECOVERO sustainable viscose market has seen rapid expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $1.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This past growth has been fueled by increasing demand for sustainable apparel, a consumer shift toward soft and breathable fabrics, growing textile production capacities, higher demand for lightweight materials, and the broadening use of sustainable textiles in home furnishings.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this strong upward momentum, reaching $2.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The forecasted growth is supported by the rising adoption of regenerated cellulose fibers, an expanding preference for certified wood-based textiles, increased uptake of eco-friendly fibers in luxury fashion, growth in sustainable textile manufacturing facilities, and the increasing appeal of low-impact textile materials. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader use of ECOVERO fibers in sustainable fashion, growth in demand for dope-dyed ECOVERO staple fibers, rising applications in home décor, expansion of specialty and functional ECOVERO fibers, and growing utilization of these fibers in nonwoven textiles.

Sustainability Practices Fueling the ECOVERO Market Expansion

One of the primary factors accelerating the ECOVERO sustainable viscose market is the growing commitment to sustainable and circular fashion practices. These approaches aim to minimize environmental harm by conserving natural resources, reducing textile waste, and promoting the use of renewable or recycled inputs throughout the garment lifecycle. Increasing awareness of fashion's environmental footprint-including its contributions to carbon emissions, water use, and waste generation-has encouraged both consumers and brands to seek out more responsible materials and production methods.

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This shift toward sustainability also boosts demand for ECOVERO viscose due to its traceability, responsible sourcing, and lower environmental impact compared to conventional viscose fibers. For instance, in November 2025, Spring Fair, a UK-based trade show and marketplace, reported that 73% of fashion brands had invested in circular economy initiatives, highlighting the sector's strong focus on sustainability and circularity. This growing emphasis is a significant driver behind the expanding ECOVERO sustainable viscose market.

Segments Experiencing Rapid Growth Within the ECOVERO Market

The ECOVERO sustainable viscose market is segmented into various categories for better clarity and targeting:

1) Product Types: Standard ECOVERO Staple Fibers, Dope Dyed ECOVERO Staple Fibers, Specialty ECOVERO Staple Fibers

2) Distribution Channels: Online, Offline

3) Applications: Apparel, Home Furnishings, Industrial Textiles, Nonwovens, Other Applications

Further breakdowns include:

- Standard ECOVERO Staple Fibers featuring Regular, Fine Denier, and High Tenacity varieties

- Dope Dyed Fibers including Solid Color, Melange, and Specialty Color options

- Specialty Fibers encompassing Blended, Functional, and Specialty Performance fibers

This detailed segmentation allows stakeholders to identify and capitalize on the fastest-growing niches within the broader ECOVERO sustainable viscose market.

Innovative Technologies Shaping Market Trends and Strategies

Leading companies in the ECOVERO sustainable viscose sector are increasingly investing in innovative technologies to improve sustainability and resource efficiency. One key advancement is recycled textile waste processing technology, which integrates recycled cotton textile waste with sustainably sourced wood pulp to produce viscose fibers. This not only reduces reliance on virgin raw materials but also diverts textile waste from landfills and incineration, promoting a circular textile economy.

For example, in October 2025, Lenzing AG from Austria partnered with South Korean textile manufacturer Hyosung TNC to introduce a sustainable yoga fabric collection that uses ECOVERO fibers made with REFIBRA technology. This fabric blends low-impact cellulosic fibers with performance elastane, offering comfort and flexibility for activewear. The REFIBRA technology incorporates at least 20% recycled pre- and post-consumer cotton textile waste, with the remainder sourced from responsibly managed wood. This collection exemplifies how recycled waste and eco-friendly fibers can combine with performance materials to create sustainable, functional apparel.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots for ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ECOVERO sustainable viscose market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This broad regional coverage offers insight into global market dynamics and emerging opportunities.

Top Companies Driving the ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose Industry

Several prominent players dominate the ECOVERO sustainable viscose landscape. These include Grasim Industries Limited, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, Sateri Holdings Limited, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Jilin Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Asia Pacific Rayon Ltd., Yibin Grace Co. Ltd., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Nanjing Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., ENKA GmbH & Co. KG, and Spinnova Plc. These companies are actively shaping market offerings and sustainability practices within the sector.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Latest ECOVERO Sustainable Viscose Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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