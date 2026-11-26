Halogen Biocide Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Halogen Biocide Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The halogen biocide market has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by increasing water treatment demands across various industries. As concerns over water quality and environmental safety grow, this sector is preparing for continued growth, supported by technological advancements and evolving regulatory frameworks. Let's explore the current market size, underlying factors propelling the industry, segmentation details, emerging trends, regional outlook, and key players shaping the halogen biocide landscape.

Halogen Biocide Market Size and Growth Forecast

The halogen biocide market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is predicted to rise from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $2.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This historical expansion is largely driven by increased industrial water treatment needs, the proliferation of cooling tower systems, a surge in municipal wastewater treatment projects, growth in food and beverage processing, and heightened oil and gas production activities. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow further, reaching $2.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors such as rising demand for effective water disinfection methods, greater emphasis on industrial water reuse, the adoption of advanced microbial control technologies, expansion in power generation infrastructure, and stricter water quality regulations are expected to fuel this continued growth. Key trends likely to dominate the coming years include a shift towards bromine-based biocides, increased use of chlorine dioxide products, innovations in stabilized and controlled-release biocide formulations, and growth in on-site biocide generation systems.

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Rising Demand for Municipal and Industrial Water Treatment Boosting Halogen Biocide Expansion

One of the primary forces driving the halogen biocide market is the increasing requirement for municipal and industrial water treatment. Processes aimed at purifying, disinfecting, and managing water for public utilities, industrial facilities, and wastewater systems are becoming critical to ensure safe water reuse and compliance with environmental standards. This has created a growing need for effective disinfection solutions that can control microbial growth, prevent biofouling, and maintain water quality throughout treatment systems.

Supporting this trend, in November 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $7 billion Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) funding package. This included $6.5 billion dedicated to water infrastructure projects and $550 million allocated to state water programs. Such initiatives highlight the increasing investment in water treatment infrastructure, which in turn is fueling demand for halogen biocides as key disinfection agents.

Detailed Segmentation of the Halogen Biocide Market

The halogen biocide market is systematically segmented to provide clarity on product types, forms, applications, and end-use industries:

- Product Type: Chlorine Based Biocides, Bromine Based Biocides, Iodine Based Biocides, Chlorine Dioxide Biocides, Mixed Halogen Biocides

- Form: Liquid, Solid, Gas

- Application: Wastewater Treatment, Cooling Towers, Boiler Water

- End Use: Municipal Water Treatment, Food and Beverage, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemical Industry

Further breakdown within product types includes variations such as Sodium Hypochlorite and Chlorinated Isocyanurates under chlorine biocides; Sodium Bromide and Stabilized Bromine Compounds within bromine biocides; elemental iodine and iodophors in iodine biocides; and stabilized chlorine dioxide and on-site generated chlorine dioxide in that segment. Mixed halogen biocides are categorized into blends like chlorine-bromine and bromine-iodine combinations, along with electrochemically generated solutions.

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Innovations and Trends Shaping the Halogen Biocide Market

Leading companies in the halogen biocide space are developing advanced chlorine dioxide-based disinfection products to improve microbial control and support safer processing of healthcare devices. Chlorine dioxide, known for its efficacy as a high-level disinfectant and sterilant, is increasingly recognized in healthcare standards.

For example, in February 2025, Parker Laboratories, a US medical products firm, emphasized the acknowledgment of chlorine dioxide foam in the updated ANSI/AAMI ST58:2024 guideline for chemical sterilization in healthcare settings. Working with Tristel plc, Parker Laboratories produces Tristel ULT, a chlorine dioxide foam and wipe system designed for thorough disinfection of ultrasound probes and transducers. Approved by the FDA in June 2023, this product has demonstrated effectiveness against a wide spectrum of microorganisms, underlining the trend toward chlorine dioxide solutions for enhanced medical device sanitation.

Regions Leading Halogen Biocide Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the halogen biocide market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market expansion trends.

Prominent Companies Dominating the Halogen Biocide Industry

Numerous well-established firms are key players in the halogen biocide market, including BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Westlake Corporation, Solenis LLC, ICL Group Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Olin Corporation, LANXESS AG, Nouryon Holding B.V., Albemarle Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Veolia Environnement SA, Arxada AG, Hydrite Chemical Co., ERCO Worldwide, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Iochem Corporation, Acuro Organics Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Accepta Ltd., and Bana Envirotech Private Limited. These companies continue to drive innovation, production, and distribution across the global halogen biocide landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Halogen Biocide Market To Expand At 7% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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