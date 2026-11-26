MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has penalised a Blinkit outlet in Amravati and suspended the food licences of a Zepto dark store in Mumbai and a Big Basket warehouse in Navi Mumbai over violations of food safety regulations.

In the Amravati division, the FDA's adjudicating officer imposed a total penalty of Rs 11 lakh on five respondents, including the manager and four directors of Blinkit's establishment in Rathi Nagar, for operating a food business without a licence.

During an inspection on July 15, 2025, Food Safety Officer Gore found that the outlet had started operations without obtaining the mandatory licence. The matter was subsequently referred to the court of the Joint Commissioner, FDA, Amravati.

The order imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for operating without a licence and Rs 1 lakh for failing to comply with the directions of the Food Safety Officer. Under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food business operators are required to obtain a licence or registration before commencing operations.

In a separate action following a complaint, the FDA suspended the food licence of Zepto Limited's dark store on Saki Vihar Road in Sakinaka, Andheri East, with immediate effect from November 25. The inspection was conducted on November 23 at the facility used for storing and distributing food products.

The FDA found several food safety violations at the facility, including live cockroaches in storage areas, on racks and near food stock, indicating an active pest infestation. Expired, damaged and improperly packed products were also found mixed with saleable stock, while food items were stored on the floor and against walls.

The inspection further revealed that temperatures in cold and frozen storage rooms were not consistently maintained and records were incomplete. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, as well as food and non-food products, were not segregated properly.

The regulator also noted dust, cobwebs, leakage and waste in open bins, besides deficiencies in staff medical records, training documentation and food safety audit records. The store has been prohibited from storing and selling food products during the suspension period.