MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A team of 12 experienced Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, led by three Inspector General (IG)-rank officers, will supervise security arrangements for the Gangasagar Mela scheduled to be held in January 2027 at Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

According to sources in the state secretariat at Nabanna, officers have been selected based on their prior experience in handling crowd management and security operations during previous editions of the annual pilgrimage. The team comprises three IG-rank officers and nine Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers.

The team will have nine Deputy Inspector General (DIG)- rank officers. They will be headed by three IGs, namely Praveen Tripathi, Sunil Chowdhury and Arnab Ghosh.

“The entire fair area and management have been divided into three zones. Chowdhury will be in charge of Kakdwip Lot 8 Zone. Tripathi will handle the Kachuberia Zone, and Ghosh will be in charge of the fair premises,” a government official said.

He said finalizing the security arrangement for the Gangasagar Mela has started earlier than in previous years this time to eliminate chances of any major mishap or accident.

“The Chief Minister Subhendu Adhikari wants to make the Gangasagar Mela an international standard fair this time. With that aim in mind, preparations have started in advance. The aim is to ensure that the entire journey of the pilgrims, from reaching the fairground to returning home, is smooth. Along with this, attention is also being paid to dealing with any emergency efficiently,” a state government official said.

According to him, the tragic stampede killing 19 pilgrims at the Durga Puja Pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata on the night of October 17 this year has made the administration more cautious about the security arrangements at Gangasagar Mela this time.

“The Chief Minister visited Sagar Island by the end of October and instructed that preparations for the security arrangements for Gangasagar Mela should start early this time. Since then, activities began regarding finalizing the pilgrims' travel routes, security at the banks, traffic control, and emergency service infrastructure,” the state government official said.

The state government also has plans to introduce helicopter service for Gangasagar Mela. Air ambulances will also be deployed for emergency evacuation.

Gangasagar Mela 2027 is expected to take place from January 10 to January 17, with Makar Sankranti rituals expected to be around January 14 and January 15, 2027.