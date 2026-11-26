MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Amid intensifying political action ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, on Thursday, addressed the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' rally held in Lucknow, asserting that they will continue to fight for the marginalised sections.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said that if speaking about the rights of the poor and marginalised was considered provocative, he would continue to raise such issues. Referring to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, he said that when Kasab was punished, "even Muslims in Mumbai had maintained that he should not be buried on Indian soil".

"Despite this, Muslims continue to face repeated questioning," he added.

In a veiled reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said: "Someone remarked that this is an alliance between the bearded and the moustachioed. This is the truth. Now, I wish to address the one with a clean-shaven face and shaved head: you will not become the CM anymore; it will be someone with a moustache."

The alliance has declared Chandra Shekhar Aazad as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking about his alliance with Aazad, the AIMIM chief said people often question his liking for the leader. In a poetic remark, he said,“What can one do when the heart has already chosen?” He added that their hearts and political aspirations had come together, and the next step was to translate that unity into action on the ground.

Further, Chandra Shekhar Aazad expressed confidence that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' would work to "unseat the BJP" from power in Uttar Pradesh. "Voters possess the strength to elevate anyone to power or bring them down through the ballot," he said.

Recalling his own struggles, Aazad said he spent 16 months in jail despite being innocent and endured various hardships during that period.

Claiming that his spine was broken in three places and that he was left for dead, he said: "Workers of the Bhim Army had never turned their backs on injustice and have always stood up for the oppressed."

Mentioning his parents, Aazad said his father was a primary school teacher and that his mother contributed to supporting the family. He added that millions of women across Uttar Pradesh work in fields to raise their children.

"My political objective is not to live a life of luxury but to fight for the rights of such families," the Azad Samaj Party chief stated.

Thanking those who attended the rally, he said he would not hesitate to sacrifice every drop of his blood for the cause.

Aazad reiterated that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' would continue its struggle to secure justice for the poor, marginalised, farmers, labourers and other deprived sections of society.

Later, speaking to IANS, the Azad Samaj Party chief said: "One of the Deputy Chief Ministers will be from the backward community, while the other will be from the Muslim community. This is an announcement made by our Morcha."