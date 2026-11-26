MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru (Karnataka) Nov 26 (IANS) Karnataka is exploring the feasibility of establishing what could be India's first sustainable coastal data centre at Tannirbhavi in coastal city of Mangaluru, marking an important step in the State's efforts to expand its digital infrastructure while advancing environmentally responsible technology-led growth.

Minister for Electronics, IT & BT and E-Governance, Priyank Kharge, inspected the proposed site at Tannirbhavi on Thursday, where approximately 49 acres of land have been identified for assessment.

Speaking on the initiative, Priyank Kharge said,“AI is here, whether we like it or not, and data centres are necessary for the AI era. But our responsibility is to ensure that we develop this critical infrastructure sustainably, using water and power efficiently, without compromising our environmental responsibilities. Our objective is to demonstrate that technology-led economic growth and ecological sustainability can go hand in hand.”

The initiative is being explored under the Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026–2031, with a focus on leveraging renewable energy, advanced cooling technologies and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure, he stated.

Priyank Kharge said, "Of the 49-acre land parcel, approximately 20 acres are understood to be available for permanent construction under the applicable Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The feasibility of the site, its infrastructure requirements and environmental considerations will be examined in detail before further decisions are taken."

The Government will undertake consultations with the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner, the Zilla Panchayat CEO and other relevant stakeholders to assess the site's suitability, identify infrastructure requirements and prepare a comprehensive white paper. The document will outline the opportunities, constraints and development potential of the site and serve as a basis for engaging with private sector companies and potential investors, he said.

"With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, data centres are becoming critical infrastructure for the digital economy. Karnataka's approach seeks to ensure that this growth is accompanied by responsible resource utilisation and environmental safeguards. Under the Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026–2031, the State aspires to build 1 GW of data centre capacity while ensuring that ecological responsibilities remain central to infrastructure development," he said.

The official statement further said, the proposed facility at Tannirbhavi is being explored with an emphasis on renewable energy, energy-efficient operations, advanced cooling technologies and responsible water management. The objective is to demonstrate how large-scale digital infrastructure can be developed in harmony with the region's coastal environment.

The proposed data centre is part of Karnataka's larger vision to transform coastal Karnataka into a thriving technology and innovation ecosystem. The State is working towards positioning Mangaluru, Manipal and Udupi as complementary technology destinations, with a focus on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, deeptech, marine biotechnology and emerging technologies, supported by industry-led skilling and talent development.

The region already records IT exports of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, reflecting its growing contribution to Karnataka's technology economy. The Government sees considerable potential to build on this foundation by attracting new investments, encouraging the establishment of Nano Global Capability Centres and creating high-value employment opportunities for local talent.