MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, took note of party MP Imran Masood's remarks on the ongoing seat-sharing deliberations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, urging party leaders to undertake more efforts than just making statements.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' in Lucknow.

A day earlier, Masood stirred a row by saying the Congress was“not a party of beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav's handouts", after the SP offered 26 seats to the grand old party and even released its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, the Congress chief said:“Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm, and I hear him on television. He speaks with a lot of passion. But we have to do more than just talking."

"That is why the more we work together, the further progress we will make," he asserted.

Kharge further said: "Imran Masood ji is in Parliament, and he always fights for the party and tries to get his views accepted through his efforts.”

Earlier in the day, Masood asserted that the Congress would not accept seats it considers unviable amid the negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, saying that his party would contest only those constituencies where it believes it has a realistic chance of winning.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said: "We will not accept unviable seats. If you offer us seats that we cannot win, we will not take them. If you believe you can win those seats, contest them yourself. Why should we contest them? We want to fight only on seats where we can deliver results. No one understands our organisation, leaders and party better than we do. It is our party, not yours, that has the right to assess our winning prospects. You have the right to decide for your own party, so do that."

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's offer of 26 Assembly seats to the Congress, Masood said the decision on accepting or rejecting the proposal would rest entirely with his party.

"That is their decision. Our party will take its own decision on what to do and what not to do, and what role we can play in it," he said.