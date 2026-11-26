MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) under Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday hosted a Sri Lankan delegation of civil servants to share India's experience in digitising and modernising land records.

The interaction facilitated the exchange of experiences on digital land governance and technology-driven reforms, highlighting opportunities for greater cooperation and knowledge-sharing between India and Sri Lanka, the statement from the Ministry of Rural Development said.

The delegation visited India under an exposure programme coordinated by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG). The interaction emphasised Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), computerisation of registration process, survey and re-survey, NAKSHA and Land Stack initiative implementation.

Dilip Kumar, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening land governance through digital transformation, technology-driven reforms and integrated land information systems.

He briefly covered the department's key initiatives and schemes, emphasising the role of digitisation in enhancing transparency, improving service delivery and making land administration more efficient and citizen-centric.

“Digital transformation of land records is essential for transparent, efficient and citizen-centric land governance. Sharing our experiences and learning from one another helps strengthen institutional capacity and advance land administration reforms,” Kumar said.

Shyam Kumar, Director, Land Resources highlighted key achievements of DILRMP and NAKSHA, technological interventions and the progress made in land records modernisation, geospatial mapping and integration of land-related databases.

The interaction also covered the integration of property registration with land records through paperless registration and automated mutation, enabling electronic transmission of registration details to revenue authorities for timely updating of land records, reducing delays and manual intervention.

The delegation was also briefed on the Bharat Land Stack, an integrated GIS-based platform bringing together land records, geospatial data, property registration, zoning, building approvals, litigation and other land-related information to provide a unified digital view of land parcels.

-IANS

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